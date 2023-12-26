Floreștiul, in the dark for Christmas. Other localities are also affected. There is no current even on several streets in Cluj-Napoca

#Floreștiul #dark #Christmas #localities #affected #current #streets #ClujNapoca

A real star in Ukraine, with a beautiful family and a prosperous business, Mikhail Kozhukhar could say that he is a fulfilled man. However, the war fought by Russia in Ukraine forced him to leave not only his country, but also the life he had in Odessa.

His story is a fascinating one, and fortunately, Mikhail Kozhukhar can still say that he is a fulfilled man because he does exactly what he knows and loves, and, as always, he is ready to teach others the trade that made him famous, only this time in Cluj.

A star of Ukraine, the hairstylist Mihail Kozhukhar settled in Cluj: I came home

On February 24, Mihail was woken up by explosions at 5 am. “Within half an hour I was in the car. I took my wife and children, we only had the clothes on us, and we left for the Republic of Moldova, and from there we came to Cluj”, says Mihail in unmistakable Romanian.

And this is explained by the fact that Mihail lived in Cluj-Napoca between 1990 and 1996 and studied for several years at ISE – the then Institute of Economic Sciences.

“I have friends here, former colleagues, the godfather of one of the children is from here. I came to Cluj like home, better said, I came home”, says Mihail.

He had offers even before he arrived in Cluj

He tells that while they were coming to Cluj by car, his wife Olena wrote a message on Facebook saying exactly that, that a champion of Ukraine in the art of hairdressing has taken refuge in Cluj-Napoca and needs help to find his thing.

“I hadn’t even arrived in Cluj yet and I already had requests from the people of Cluj, as well as messages from salons that wanted to hire me. That’s how I ended up at Headline Studio & Academy, one of the first salons I went to, and that’s where I stayed. I liked the atmosphere, the energy, and I’ve been working there since March last year,” says Mihail.

Mihail, a champion of community involvement

He is champion of Ukraine in hairstyle, champion in Kiev, and a few years ago he was named Personality of the Year in Osaka, Japan. He belongs to the elite of Ukrainian hairstylists and is a member of several organizations in his native country.

“The whole country knows me. I have several salons and I am also part of the Elite Organization of the best hairstylists in Ukraine. Being a champion and being part of this organization is more than just your day job. It’s about the contribution you make in that field.

I also participated in the Education for Life program and organized free hairstyle classes for orphans. It’s about involvement in the community”, explains Mihail, who also participated in seminars and TV shows in Ukraine.

He teaches courses for Ukrainians in Cluj

He feels very good in Cluj and does exactly what he did in Ukraine, that is, he teaches others the secrets of the trade.

“I do courses for Ukrainians. Now I have 11 people that I train as barber assistants. It’s the fourth group”, says Mihail, who also participated in a job fair for Ukrainians organized in Cluj, looking for new colleagues.

“I want to stay in Cluj”

Mihail Kozhukhar lives with his family in Apahida. He has two boys. The youngest, who is 4 and a half years old, goes to kindergarten. The eldest, who is 15 and a half years old, is a student at the “Avram Iancu” Theoretical High School. He completed his studies and already speaks Romanian.

What the future will bring is hard to say now, but Mihail seems determined to stay in Cluj forever.

The Cluj 24 Association and the HEKS/EPER Romania Foundation together with its partners, the Open Fields Foundation and the Notorius Association, present to you the success stories of Ukrainian refugees who became active and functional members of the Cluj community and who took “Life from the End”. The project receives financial support from UNHCR and contributes to UNHCR’s Regional Refugee Response Plan.

The Cluj 24 Association and the Heks/Eper Romania Foundation, together with their partners the Open Fields Foundation and the Notorius Association, intend to bring to your attention successful stories of Ukrainian refugees who take an active part in the life of the Cluj community, are its full-fledged members and have started “life from the very beginning”. The project receives financial support from UNHCR and contributes to UNHCR’s Regional Refugee Response Plan.