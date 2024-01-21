Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is withdrawing from the US presidential race

#Florida #Governor #Ron #DeSantis #withdrawing #presidential #race

In the X video, DeSantis said his campaign has no clear path to presidential success.

“If I could do anything to get a favorable result, more campaign stops, more interviews, I would, but I can’t ask our supporters to volunteer their time and money if we don’t have a clear path to victory.” Therefore, I am suspending my campaign today,” DeSantis said.

“Winston Churchill once observed that success is not final and failure is not fatal. The most important thing is to have the courage to continue. Although this campaign has ended, the mission continues here in Florida. We will continue to show the country how to lead. Thank you and God bless you.”

It’s a blow to the once-promising career of a once-rising GOP star, and his failure to live up to the lofty expectations surrounding his candidacy has already sparked a wave of skepticism from close allies and advisers. Some believe DeSantis took too long to attack Trump. Others believe his team underestimated former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

Even more remain convinced that R. DeSantis could not have done anything to tear the party away from D. Trump’s loyal and considerable followers.

He expressed his support for Trump

Ron DeSantis endorsed former President Donald Trump in his campaign closing video.

“I am proud that 100 percent I have fulfilled my promises, and I will not stop now. It’s clear to me that most Republican primary voters want to give Donald Trump another chance. … Although I have had disagreements with Donald Trump, such as the coronavirus pandemic and his nomination of Anthony Fauci, Trump is superior to the current incumbent, Joe Biden. That’s for sure,” he said in his video for X.

Vida Press photo/Donald Trump

“I signed a pledge to support the Republican candidate and I will keep that pledge.” He has my support because we cannot go back to the old Republican guard of yesteryear or the repackaged form of warmed-up corporatism that Nikki Haley represents.”

A CNN poll released earlier Sunday put Trump at 50% among likely New Hampshire Republican primary voters, compared to 39% for his closest rival, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

DeSantis had just 6% in the poll, less than the 10% minimum support he would need to win delegates there under Republican Party rules.

