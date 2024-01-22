Florida governor withdraws from primaries and clears the way for Trump

#Florida #governor #withdraws #primaries #clears #Trump

This Sunday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced his withdrawal from the Republican presidential primaries in the United States, leaving the way clear for Donald Trump.

Through his

“It is clear to me that the majority of Republican primaries want to give Donald Trump another chance“, held.

In this context, he added that he had previously signed a commitment to support the controversial candidate.

It is necessary to mention that the retirement of the Governor of Florida comes after he came in second place in the presidential primaries held in Iowa, where Trump achieved a resounding victory, beating DeSantis by 30 points.

In this way, the withdrawal of his candidacy takes place just two days before the elections in New York take place.