Florin Barbu called the farmers protesting in Afumați to discussions / the Minister of Agriculture apologized for the statement about “instigators”

The Minister of Agriculture, Florin Barbu, invited the farmers protesting in Afumaţi – for the ninth day in a row – and consider themselves unrepresented by the associations that were at the meetings organized this week, to discussions.

Farmers’ protest in Afumați Photo: Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea

In a post on Facebook, the Minister of Agriculture said that he is waiting for all the farmers at the Ministry, regardless of whether or not they are part of the associations that were this week at the meetings organized at the headquarters of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MADR).

“I sent, this evening (Wednesday no) to the farmers who are in the street in the Afumaţi area a new invitation to dialogue at the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development for tomorrow morning (Thursday no) at 9:00. I am waiting for all the farmers at the ministry, regardless of whether or not they are part of the associations that were this week at the meetings organized at MADR or have already given a mandate to the delegation that presented itself at the Ministry of Agriculture on Saturday, January 13, 2024. As I said, the door of the Ministry is always open, and the farmers will always find in me a dialogue partner to solve the problems they face”, wrote Barbu on the social network.

He added that in the statement made two days ago, according to which the farmers from Afumaţi are “instigators and protestors”, he did not refer to farmers but to people who do not have the status of farmers and “try to climb on a dissatisfaction of to people who are really having problems”.

“I find that in the public space a statement in which I would have offended the farmers is turned around. To be clear to everyone: my answer to a fair question from reporters did not refer to farmers but to people who are not farmers and are trying to ride on a grievance of people who are really having problems. I’m sorry if something else was understood, that’s why I apologize to the farmers who considered themselves targeted by this statement. This was not my intention, on the contrary. I demonstrate the respect I have for farmers from the first day of my mandate, as I have done in every position I have held, by implementing support measures for their activity. I assure you that this respect will be continued, no matter how much each and every one tries to print the opposite in the public space”, the Minister of Agriculture also wrote, on Wednesday, at midnight, on the social network.

Florin Barbu this week had a series of meetings with the associative environment of agriculture and the food industry to analyze the support measures related to 2024, as well as the solutions to the problems these sectors encounter.

On Thursday morning, the InfoTraffic center of the Romanian Police reported that, further, on DN 2, in the town of Afumați in Ilfov county, the first lane of the direction to Bucharest is occupied by parked vehicles, traffic is proceeding on the second lane, without major problems of fluency.