Florin Busuioc gave the latest news about the weather in Romania. When will it warm up in the country and what phenomena will occur in the following days

#Florin #Busuioc #gave #latest #news #weather #Romania #warm #country #phenomena #occur #days

The TV presenter of the weather column from Pro TV, Florin Busuioc, announced what the weather will be like in the next few days in Romania. Meteorologists speak of wind intensifications, low temperatures and precipitation in several territories of the country. When the first high thermal values ​​will be recorded.

ANM has announced a yellow wind code

At the time of writing this article, a yellow wind weather warning is in force, valid until the afternoon of Friday, January 12, 2024. The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) has announced wind intensifications that will exceed gust 55 -60 kilometers per hour.

Targeted by winds of over 60 kilometers per hour are several territories in Tulcea County, the Danube Delta, respectively the area of ​​the towns: Sarichioi, Jurilovca, Valea Nucarilor, Murighiol, Chilia Veche, Mahmudia, Ceamurlia de Jos, Nufăru, Beștepe, Crișan, CA Rosetti, Maliuc, Pardina.

What will the weather be like on Saturday, January 13, 2024

For the weekend, meteorologists announce, according to the presenter of the weather column from Pro TV, Florin Busuioc, precipitation. On Saturday, January 13, 2024, the weather will be normal for the current time frame. Temperatures will range from -5 to 5 degrees Celsius in most of the country.

Meteorologists announce precipitation in: Maramureș, Transilvania, Crișana and in the mountains. At high altitudes, wind gusts will blow strongly, with more than 90 kilometers per hour. The wind will take the form of a blizzard, once the precipitation turns into snowflakes. There is also the risk of pole formation, according to ANM.

Precipitation and wind at the end of the weekend

On Sunday, January 14, 2024, strong winds will continue to be reported. The most intense gusts will be reported on mountain ridges. The precipitation will also continue, especially in the areas of the west, south-west, north-west and south of Romania, meteorologists say.

As for the general temperatures recorded in the country, they will be within the framework specific to the period of the year in question. Temperatures will be around 11 degrees Celsius in the south and southeast.

Florin Busuioc, when it will warm up in the country

If the weekend of January 13-14, 2024 will be quite cold, next week brings a slight warming of the weather, according to the announcement made by the presenter of the weather section of Pro TV. On Monday, January 15, 2024, temperatures will be higher, ranging between 1 and 10 degrees Celsius. In the north, precipitation will be reported.

On Tuesday, January 16, 2024, the general thermal values ​​will be 8-9 degrees Celsius. On this day, precipitation will be less, but another phenomenon appears, namely fog. In some places sleet will be deposited, thus the formation of ice will occur. Great attention in the case of drivers involved in traffic!

