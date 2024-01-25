Florin Cîțu, serious revelations in the ‘Vaccine File’: Ciolacu and Rafila ordered 40 million doses – News by sources

Former Prime Minister Florin Cîțu, prosecuted in the “Vaccine File”, claims that, including those from Pfizer, revealed the fact that the Minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila (PSD), ordered 40 million doses of vaccine in 2022. Cîțu said that he is convinced of the fact that Marcel Ciolacu knew “very well what he was doing” and shows that Rafila was not doing anything without the consent of the PSD leader.

“This information was part of a criminal investigation, but because it was made public by Pfizer, I can also give details.

In January 2022, Ciolacu and Rafila placed an order for 40 doses. The order is made from the Ministry of Health, and Rafila does nothing without Ciolacu’s consent. I tell you that Ciolacu knew exactly what he was doing.

The PSD made this decision and is now manipulating it in a wicked way! Half of the doses were ordered during the PSD mandate, when I had nothing left to do.

The order is 40 million doses, part of them were sent to other countries and 28 million doses remained.

I’m not saying that they didn’t need them, because then we were in the 5th wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. They knew they needed those doses. I say that Ciolacu and Rafila are responsible and knew very well what they were doing.

I would also like to tell you that during the Cîțu Government, the fewest doses were ordered,” Florin Cîțu told Digi24.

