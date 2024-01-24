Florin Piersic, at 88 years old. The desire of the great actor

#Florin #Piersic #years #desire #great #actor

The great actor Florin Piersic discovered the secret to a happy life. He stated that money does not come first and that without the applause of his fans he would have been poor.

On January 28, Florin Piersic turns 88. Recently, the great actor stated that love, friendship, hope and joy are the words he values ​​the most. He also said that without the applause of the people he would have felt poor.

Florin Piersic will be 88 years old

“There is no time for nostalgia. Not yet. It’s January 27th right now. In three days, the ‘counter’ turns and my age becomes infinity-infinity, the symbol of friendship and love, i.e. 88. It suits me so well! Love, Friendship, Hope, Joy, are the words I value the most in the world and they are not just… words!” said Piersic.

The real wealth of Florin Piersic

The actor also stated that he gave and received love. He said that his real wealth is the admiration of people and thanked them for all the kind words and support.

“I gave and received love from all of you, those who are with me with your good thoughts, with the friendship you show me and which always fills me with hope for another day, another year full of the joy of seeing you in the theater or knowing you in front of the small screen. Years ago, on the stage of the National Theater in the performance “Sweet bird of youth”, I was saying the following line to my partner Carmen Stănescu: “Lady, I gave people more than I received from them”.

The most precious thing for Florin Piersic. “That’s real wealth.” Photo source: YouTube video capture

Today, I, Florin, say to those who read these lines: “I gave people a lot, but I received a tenth from them!” Yes, yes, it’s true. Without you, without the applause you give me, without the messages you write me, without your warm looks when we meet on the street, I would have been… poor. To me, that’s true wealth. The most precious,” added the actor.

He bows to those who were with him

The actor also said that he bows to those who were with him and that he tries to read all the beautiful messages. He stated that he embraces those who believed in him and who came to see him at the shows.

“If in the performance hall, I sometimes see you from the stage bowing to me, today it is my turn to bow to you. And I also want you to know that I read everything you write to me and that I would like the time to be longer so that I can answer each of you separately. Lucky for me I’m tall…literally…so I can spread my arms like wings and hug you all. Florin”, concluded Florin Piersic on Facebook.