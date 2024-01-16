Florin Salam is accused of assaulting a 23-year-old woman in a hotel in Bucharest

Date of update: 16/01/2024 10:58 Date of publication: 16/01/2024 10:50

Photo source: Florin Salam / Facebook

Manele performer Florin Salam is accused of assaulting a 23-year-old woman in a Bucharest hotel on January 1. A criminal case was opened for hitting or other violence, writes News.ro

“On January 1, 2024, police officers from the General Directorate of Police of the Municipality of Bucharest – Police Section 1 were alerted, through a written complaint, by a young woman, aged 23, regarding the fact that, in the same day, around 6:30 p.m., while she was in a room in a hotel, located in Sector 1, she was allegedly physically assaulted by a 44-year-old man,” the Police reported on Tuesday The capital.

The cited source specified that a criminal file was drawn up and checks were carried out at the mentioned address, in order to administer the evidence.

“Investigations are being continued by the policemen from the 1st Police Department, under the supervision of the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the 1st District Court, under the aspect of committing the crime of hitting or other violence”, the policemen also sent.

Judicial sources mentioned, for News.ro, that the person concerned is the manele performer Florin Salam, and the victim is known as a companion.

Editor :
V.M.

