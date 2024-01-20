Floris Göbel comes to the aid of anxious Monica Geuze: ‘Don’t close your eyes anymore’ | RTL Boulevard

#Floris #Göbel #aid #anxious #Monica #Geuze #Dont #close #eyes #anymore #RTL #Boulevard

Monica shares a snapshot of a centipede on her Instagram Stories. The insect crawled into her hotel room. After sharing the photo online with her followers, Monica receives many disturbing messages. For example, people write to her that the animal is dangerous. ‘Aah those are so bad! They gave the most painful bites in Aruba!!!! So I don’t want you in your bed.’ Another wrote: ‘They are super dangerous!!!! And they have one of the most painful bites and are super venomous.” Someone takes it even further: ‘If this centipede stings you, you could become paralyzed.’

The presenter is terrified. ‘So I don’t close my eyes anymore.’ She asks nature and animal expert Floris Göbel for help. “Help a girl out,” she writes on Instagram.

Shortly after her call, Floris decides to record a video for Monica. “Hey, that looks like a red-headed centipede and it is indeed poisonous and certainly deadly to small animals. But if it were to sting you, which it certainly won’t, then that might be a wasp sting with a little bit of swelling.” He wants to tell Monica not to worry. “I would ask someone to put him in a bowl and throw him outside. Then you can sleep safely again.”