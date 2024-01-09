Flourish of applicants for ministerial positions

Discussions on the formation of the new government continue

The establishment of the new government continues to keep public opinion in suspense, especially the political class. Behind the scenes, discussions, interviews and tests are in full swing.

A rush. This is what could describe the scenario playing out behind the scenes, for the formation of the new government. According to indiscretions, the number of curriculum vitae (CV) of applicants for ministerial positions is counted in “several hundred”.

Those responsible for selecting files are overwhelmed with CVs. Andry Rajoelina, President of the Republic, and his team, as well as that of the Prime Minister, have been working hard since the end of last week. Sort through the applicants’ files, carry out interviews with the selected candidates and, as the sources confirm, “those whose profile is convincing are indeed subject to tests to assess their skills”.

Although she is faced with a mountain of CVs, the selection of future members of the government team would nevertheless be done at a rapid pace. The objective would be to complete the nominations with a view to presenting the new government just before the next Council of Ministers, namely tomorrow. The urgency of quickly taking charge of the national situation, in particular because of the cyclonic damage, would impose the need to quickly put in place the new team led by Christian Ntsay, Prime Minister.

It is also about putting an end to the multiple negotiations and attempts at political influence as quickly as possible. These are essential steps for every change or reshuffle in government. Political issues could, in fact, lead to an extension of the expected deadline for the establishment of the new Ntsay team. “The various entities that supported the re-election of the President are jockeying for representation within the government,” whisper the indiscretions.

Although there is a legion of aspiring ministers, there will not be room for everyone. However, this does not prevent the jostling for a seat in the government. “Some do not hesitate to put the cohesion of the presidential camp in view of the legislative elections in the balance,” confides one of the sources, speaking of the internal friction.

Loyalty

To a certain extent, the face of the future government could be decisive in the configuration of the presidential coalition which will engage in the legislative elections. In his speech during the announcement of the appointment of the Prime Minister on Thursday, Andry Rajoelina affirmed his ambition for the deputations. Obtain, once again, a comfortable majority in the National Assembly.

With this in mind, the formula used in 2019 could be used. Namely, rallying all the candidates of the presidential coalition under the same banner. On Thursday, the head of state suggested that the future of the government which will be appointed shortly will depend on this new majority. The possibility that those disappointed with the composition of this new team will go it alone in the legislative elections cannot be ruled out. This, to restore political health and arm itself with electoral legitimacy in order to knock again on the doors of the Executive.

In addition to the designation of those who will sit there, the slew of applicants to be ministers also impacts the reflections and debates on the government organization chart. Faced with multiple political requests, the idea of ​​setting up vice-primatures and state secretariats is gaining ground. For the sake of efficiency, consistency and speed of action, another option is put forward. That of placing ministries of state “next to” the Presidency of the Republic.

The idea would be that these ministries of state are responsible for areas directly affecting the three pillars on which Andry Rajoelina wants to base his second term. These are human capital, industrialization and good governance. The establishment of a department directly attached to the Presidency of the Republic is not new. This is the case, for example, of the current State Secretariat responsible for New Cities and Housing.

On a human level, “uprightness, integrity and competence” are the criteria for appointing members of the government, decreed by the President of the Republic. Furthermore, he particularly underlines a quality that his collaborators must have, in particular those within the Executive, “loyalty”. As he himself noted in his speech in Iavoloha on Thursday, “loyalty is a rare quality these days”. Which could make selection difficult.