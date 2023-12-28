Flu: Brittany enters pre-epidemic phase before New Year

#Flu #Brittany #enters #preepidemic #phase #Year

As the New Year approaches, the flu is gaining ground in France. Brittany and Normandy were notably classified in the pre-epidemic phase last week (December 18 to 24), proof that the spread indicators are on the rise according to the Public Health France bulletin this Wednesday. At the same time, Hauts-de-France and Île-de-France, where the virus has progressed, are now in the epidemic phase. Seven metropolitan regions are now at this level and six in the pre-epidemic category.

Bronchiolitis and covid at high levels

At the same time, the bronchiolitis epidemic continues, and France (including DROM) is affected, except Reunion. If it remains at a high level, it has passed the peak, reached three weeks ago. The positivity rate for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), the main infectious agent of bronchiolitis in infants, has in fact decreased over the past week in community medicine and has remained stable in hospital.

The public health agency specified that “regarding covid-19, syndromic indicators were down slightly in the city and in the hospital but remained at high levels”. The positivity rate also remains high. In wastewater in particular, where the spread of the virus in the population can be detected early, the detection of Sars-Cov-2 continues to progress.

Also Read:  White lung syndrome... It is transmitted from person to person, antibiotic treatment does not give results

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Earthquakes, severe weather and the fall of the cabinet: 2023 in 23 images | General
Earthquakes, severe weather and the fall of the cabinet: 2023 in 23 images | General
Posted on
Magnificent! Osmer Morales achieves this pitching feat that has not been seen since 2003 (+Details)
Magnificent! Osmer Morales achieves this pitching feat that has not been seen since 2003 (+Details)
Posted on
Flu: Brittany enters pre-epidemic phase before New Year
Flu: Brittany enters pre-epidemic phase before New Year
Posted on
SWIMMING – THAILAND – Tendry scores a double gold
SWIMMING – THAILAND – Tendry scores a double gold
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Christmas Company culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News