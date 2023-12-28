Flu: Brittany enters pre-epidemic phase before New Year

#Flu #Brittany #enters #preepidemic #phase #Year

As the New Year approaches, the flu is gaining ground in France. Brittany and Normandy were notably classified in the pre-epidemic phase last week (December 18 to 24), proof that the spread indicators are on the rise according to the Public Health France bulletin this Wednesday. At the same time, Hauts-de-France and Île-de-France, where the virus has progressed, are now in the epidemic phase. Seven metropolitan regions are now at this level and six in the pre-epidemic category.

Bronchiolitis and covid at high levels

At the same time, the bronchiolitis epidemic continues, and France (including DROM) is affected, except Reunion. If it remains at a high level, it has passed the peak, reached three weeks ago. The positivity rate for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), the main infectious agent of bronchiolitis in infants, has in fact decreased over the past week in community medicine and has remained stable in hospital.

The public health agency specified that “regarding covid-19, syndromic indicators were down slightly in the city and in the hospital but remained at high levels”. The positivity rate also remains high. In wastewater in particular, where the spread of the virus in the population can be detected early, the detection of Sars-Cov-2 continues to progress.