Flu, coronavirus or syncytial virus, what is the disease that is infecting Spaniards?

#Flu #coronavirus #syncytial #virus #disease #infecting #Spaniards

The percentage of positive flu samples does not stop growing. In one week it has gone from 27 to 46 percent in Spain, a figure higher than the peak of weekly flu positivity of the 2022-23 season (36%), according to data from the Carlos III Health Institute, attached to the Ministry of Health. .

Furthermore, 98.9% of the influenza viruses identified are type A. On the contrary, the percentage of coronavirus positivity in Primary Care drops to 10.8% (15.4% in the previous week) and also for RSV , which decreases to 10.3% (14.1% in the previous week).

This is reflected in the weekly report Sentinel Surveillance of Acute Respiratory Infection in Primary Care (ARI) and in Hospitals (SARI): Flu, Covid and RSV from the ISCIII, whose latest edition has compiled data from the week from 25 to 31 December. One of the most relevant in terms of viral infections.

In total, the incidence rate of acute respiratory infections in Primary Care stands at 952.9 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, which represents an increase compared to the previous week, when 921.7 cases were reported.

According to the report, this week respiratory diseases in Primary Care show an evolution with a tendency towards stabilization, but we cannot yet talk about this panorama, since the New Year’s Eve infections have not been counted and the students have not yet returned to school . In the case of hospitalization, there is a greater increase than the same period of the 2022-23 season.

In the case of coronavirus and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infection, while incidence rates in Primary Care tend to stabilize, hospitalization rates are still rising, especially in the group of people over 80 years of age. for covid and those under one year old for RSV.

By age groups, the highest rates of respiratory infections in Primary Care occur in the group of children under one year of age (4,154.7 cases per 100,000 inhabitants), followed by the group of 1-4 years of age (2,622.9 cases per 100,000 inhabitants). Regarding coronavirus, the highest rates are observed in adults aged 65 and over.

Increases hospital care

The overall rate of serious respiratory infections in hospitals in the week described has also increased, with 28.7 cases/100,000 inhabitants (21 cases in the previous week). By age groups, the highest hospitalization rates this week are observed in adults aged 80 or over (191.4 cases/100,000 inhabitants), followed by the group of children under one year of age (168.7 cases/100,000 inhabitants). .

This week, the flu positivity of systematically selected SARI increases to 33.2% compared to 27.9% in the previous week; for coronavirus, 12% compared to 11.2% in the previous week and, for VRS, 18%, two points less than last week, which was 20.6%. Among the 438 influenza viruses identified, 380 are type A,

Regarding the flu, the hospitalization rate in week 52/2023 is 9.5 cases per 100,000 inhabitants (5.9 cases in the previous week), and has increased since the week of October 30. By age groups, in week 52/2023 the highest hospitalization rates are observed in the group of adults aged 80 or over (62 cases per 100,000 inhabitants).

Regarding covid, the hospitalization rate stands at 3.5 cases per 100,000 inhabitants (2.4 cases in the previous week) and an increase has been observed since the last five weeks.

By age group, the highest hospitalization rates are observed in adults aged 80 or over (37.5 cases per 100,000 inhabitants) and in those under one year of age (11.8 cases per 100,000 inhabitants).

Despite the decrease in the RSV infection rate in Primary Care, the increase in admissions for this reason continues in hospitals, and stands at 5.2 cases per 100,000 inhabitants (4.3 cases in the previous week). By age group, the highest hospitalization rates are observed in the group of children under one year of age (93.7 cases per 100,000 inhabitants).