Flu epidemic: pressure on nursing wards in hospitals in Groningen and Drenthe. ‘Need as many single rooms as possible’

#Flu #epidemic #pressure #nursing #wards #hospitals #Groningen #Drenthe #single #rooms

The flu epidemic is putting increasing pressure on the nursing wards of hospitals in Groningen and Drenthe, also because some patients have to be nursed in isolation.

The Martini Hospital in Groningen and the Wilhelmina Hospital Assen have seen an increase in patients requiring admission with flu in recent weeks. They often suffer from problems with the lungs or another part of the respiratory tract. The increase in the number of patients with influenza in hospital is in line with the development of the flu epidemic, which has been officially declared since last week.

At the MCL in Leeuwarden, the lung department is so busy that flu patients also have to be nursed in other departments. It is mainly older and vulnerable people who need to be admitted.

Lung complaints

Nursing wards are also busy at Treant’s hospital locations in Drenthe. “Because you want to care for these patients in isolation, as many single rooms as possible are needed, which puts pressure on the number of available beds in the hospital,” said a Treant spokesperson. Here too, patients mainly suffer from their lungs.

It is simply the time of year for the flu, explains virologist Bert Niesters of the UMCG. “In addition, you have the other viruses that are going around, the cold viruses and corona.” On the other hand, the RS virus, which can be especially dangerous for (very) young babies, is on the decline again.

Niesters advises the elderly and people with vulnerable health who are eligible for the flu vaccine to take it. “It is simply a good vaccine,” says the virologist. “It never protects 100 percent, but it protects 60 percent against becoming seriously ill.”