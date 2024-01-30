Flu epidemic: pressure on nursing wards in hospitals in Groningen and Drenthe. ‘Need as many single rooms as possible’

#Flu #epidemic #pressure #nursing #wards #hospitals #Groningen #Drenthe #single #rooms

The flu epidemic is putting increasing pressure on the nursing wards of hospitals in Groningen and Drenthe, also because some patients have to be nursed in isolation.

The Martini Hospital in Groningen and the Wilhelmina Hospital Assen have seen an increase in patients requiring admission with flu in recent weeks. They often suffer from problems with the lungs or another part of the respiratory tract. The increase in the number of patients with influenza in hospital is in line with the development of the flu epidemic, which has been officially declared since last week.

At the MCL in Leeuwarden, the lung department is so busy that flu patients also have to be nursed in other departments. It is mainly older and vulnerable people who need to be admitted.

Lung complaints

Nursing wards are also busy at Treant’s hospital locations in Drenthe. “Because you want to care for these patients in isolation, as many single rooms as possible are needed, which puts pressure on the number of available beds in the hospital,” said a Treant spokesperson. Here too, patients mainly suffer from their lungs.

It is simply the time of year for the flu, explains virologist Bert Niesters of the UMCG. “In addition, you have the other viruses that are going around, the cold viruses and corona.” On the other hand, the RS virus, which can be especially dangerous for (very) young babies, is on the decline again.

Niesters advises the elderly and people with vulnerable health who are eligible for the flu vaccine to take it. “It is simply a good vaccine,” says the virologist. “It never protects 100 percent, but it protects 60 percent against becoming seriously ill.”

Also Read:  Ten things you should never do right after eating

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Will 700 thousand public workers receive an additional raise, how much, what percentage? –
Will 700 thousand public workers receive an additional raise, how much, what percentage? –
Posted on
Dacia 1300 from 1978, sold for the price of a luxury car
Dacia 1300 from 1978, sold for the price of a luxury car
Posted on
Messi’s unusual question to the judge after annulling a goal against Inter Miami against Al Hilal: “Is there…?”
Messi’s unusual question to the judge after annulling a goal against Inter Miami against Al Hilal: “Is there…?”
Posted on
Alzheimer’s can be transmitted by banned injections
Alzheimer’s can be transmitted by banned injections
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News