Flu epidemic started, hospitals full of respiratory patients | Domestic

#Flu #epidemic #started #hospitals #full #respiratory #patients #Domestic

“It has slowly built up in recent weeks,” says Wouter van Geffen, pulmonologist at the Leeuwarden Medical Center and board member of the NVALT. He says that more and more people with respiratory diseases and pneumonia have been admitted to hospital in recent times. Even more than last year. Pulmonologists therefore saw the flu epidemic coming for a while.

“It is mainly the elderly who already have fragile health,” says Van Geffen about the people who are now in hospital. But according to him, there are also young and healthy people among them. Van Geffen says that most people can go home again after a few days in the hospital. “But unfortunately, patients sometimes die from this.”

Due to the shortage of beds in the lung wards, they are now also placed in other wards. It varies per hospital but could be in geriatrics or internal medicine, for example. According to Van Geffen, this will not lead to any problems. “During corona we learned how to scale up beds internally. And we are now reaping the benefits of that.”

There are currently many people who have developed a respiratory infection due to the flu virus. This also means there is a flu epidemic, according to the Nivel research institute, Erasmus MC and the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM). Nivel reports that 70 out of 100,000 people with flu-like complaints went to the doctor in the past week.

That is a significant increase compared to the two weeks before, when the number did not exceed fifty. To officially call it a flu epidemic this winter, more than 56 people must be sick. Last year, the peak of the epidemic was around New Year’s Eve. Then 100 out of 100,000 people had the flu.

Other viruses

In addition to the flu virus, there are also other viruses currently circulating in the Netherlands that cause respiratory complaints, such as the coronavirus, the RS virus, the human metapneumovirus and the rhinovirus. There are also many more people than in previous years who are suffering from pneumonia. Although this number has decreased slightly in recent weeks.

This winter, the number of people who became ill increased before Christmas, but then decreased somewhat. Since the beginning of this year, the number of people with the flu has risen sharply again. Compared to this time last year, significantly more people are sick at the moment. It is not yet clear exactly how this happens.

Relatively speaking, according to the RIVM, it is currently mainly older adults who contract pneumonia. This number decreased somewhat last week, but is still higher than last year. Last week this concerned 217 people, the week before this concerned about 245 people. The number of children between 5 and 14 years old with pneumonia is also higher this year than in previous years.