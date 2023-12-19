Flu, from symptoms to treatments: how to “save” Christmas

#Flu #symptoms #treatments #save #Christmas

At Christmas, around 900 thousand Italians are expected to be sick in bed due to the flu and Covid. In fact, the SARS-CoV-2 infection is pressing with very high numbers and a worrying rise in hospitalizations and deaths. The peak is expected during the Christmas period and is fully associated with that of influenza with the risk of overlapping infections. There Italian Society of General Medicine and Primary Care (Simg) together with the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases (Simit) has developed a series of recommendations in view of the Christmas holidays, when there will be greater opportunities for aggregation: from the symptoms not to be overlooked to which therapies to administer in case of flu or Covid.

What are the symptoms? The symptoms are generally mild and mainly affect the upper respiratory tract and can be: rhinitis, hacking cough, pharyngitis, laryngitis, low-grade fever. They characterize the majority of subjects affected by the latest subvariants of Omicron currently in circulation and maintain high alert in the case of the most fragile subjects.

Which medications are recommended and which should be avoided? “The use of drugs registered for indication and safe turns out to be rapidly effective. Among these

paracetamol to combat fever, headache, arthromyalgia, NSAIDs (ketoprofen lysine salt, low-dose ibuprofen, morniflumate, …) which are particularly useful also in topical form (mouthwashes), antitussives in case of irritating and frequent coughs, repeated nasal washing even with physiological water only. In high-risk subjects including immunosuppressed people, especially if vaccination has not been carried out or not updated with the latest boosters, early initiation of specific therapies with antivirals available to general practitioners allows the infection and symptoms to resolve in the vast majority of cases”, he underlines

Ignazio Grattaglianoresponsible for Covid-19 activities and vice-president of Simg.

“In the presence of viral infections, the improper use of antibiotics, cortisone and oxygen should be avoided in the absence of clear clinical needs”, highlights

Claudio Cricellipresident emeritus Simg.

What to do if you suspect you have Covid? “When faced with any person who presents a suspected Covid-19 disease, it is always advisable to use the basic measures to prevent the spread (masks, distancing, hand washing…), ascertain the infection with a swab and contact the treating doctor as soon as possible , who will be able to immediately classify the patient based on the possible presence of risk factors. This leads to the doctor’s decision to treat the patient with valid symptomatic drugs or to start prescribing antivirals. The infectious disease specialists remain available for any suggestions, allowing thus effective home management of the patient with Covid 19”, he suggests

Massimo AndreoniSimit scientific director.