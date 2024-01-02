Flu: Should you vaccinate children?

#Flu #vaccinate #children

In the autumn and winter months, waves of influenza repeatedly spread across the country. There are vaccination recommendations for adults, but should children also be vaccinated against flu?

When it is cold and wet outside, viruses have an easy time with people and waves of flu regularly spread across Germany. Children are not spared from this either. The Standing Vaccination Commission (STIKO) therefore recommends that certain groups of people get vaccinated against flu. But what does it actually look like for children? Does a vaccination make sense for them too?

How do you catch the flu?

Like a cold, the flu spreads primarily through droplet infection, as the Federal Center for Health Education (BZgA) reports. This happens when sick people cough or sneeze, for example. However, the viruses can also be transmitted via surfaces or hands.

Infected people can spread flu viruses and be contagious from one day before the onset of illness to about a week afterwards. Immunocompromised people can excrete the pathogen for even longer.

What are the symptoms of the flu?

The flu has different symptoms than a cold or corona disease. According to the BZgA, the incubation period for the flu is quite short – the first signs of illness appear just one to two days after infection. Around a third of those affected initially experience a high fever as well as headaches, sore throats and body aches. This is often followed by a dry cough. The symptoms usually subside after five to seven days.

Should children be vaccinated against flu?

According to the BzgA, healthy children and young adults usually only get mild flu. However, children with chronic illnesses have an increased risk of severe disease progression. This can result in pneumonia, for example.

The STIKO therefore recommends a flu vaccination for all children who are at increased risk of complications from influenza. This includes children with certain previous illnesses. These are for example

chronic respiratory diseases such as asthma and cystic fibrosis

chronic heart, kidney and liver diseases

Metabolic diseases such as diabetes mellitus

Children who have a congenital or acquired immune deficiency or are receiving immunosuppressive treatment such as HIV or tumors

Children who live in a household with chronically ill or immunocompromised children or adults and could infect them.

Good to know: If both the flu vaccination and the corona vaccination are recommended for the respective child, it is also possible to administer both vaccines at the same time.

Which flu vaccines should children get?

When it comes to flu vaccinations, there are different vaccines. According to a recommendation from STIKO, a quadrivalent vaccine should be used that protects against four different virus subtypes.

Important to know: When it comes to flu vaccines, there are both dead and live vaccines. According to the BZgA, inactivated vaccines, i.e. inactivated vaccines, are available for children from six months of age. As a rule, children up to the age of nine who have never been vaccinated against flu receive two vaccinations four weeks apart. However, the technical information for the respective vaccine is always crucial.

Alternatively, a live vaccine, which is used as a nasal spray, can be used for children aged two to 17 years. This can be given if there are problems with blood clotting or children are afraid of injections. However, live vaccines must not be used in cases of immunodeficiency, severe asthma or salicylate therapy. In the latter case, certain painkillers and fever-reducing agents are administered

By the way: There are a few things that can help against the flu. However, the real flu should not be confused with the summer flu or the RS virus.