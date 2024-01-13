Flu vaccination opens to the entire population on Monday, January 15 by appointment

#Flu #vaccination #opens #entire #population #Monday #January #appointment

Starting this Monday, January 15, appointments for flu vaccination will be open to the entire population of Aragon. The appointment request must be made through the Salud Informa website or application.

In addition, five health centers in Zaragoza will have an afternoon schedule to get vaccinated between 3 and 5 p.m. These centers are Actur Oeste, Valdespartera, Fuentes Nortes, Sagasta and La Bombarda. Appointments for these centers can also be made through Salud Informa.

The flu vaccination campaign was scheduled to open to the entire population next February, but it has been decided to bring it forward due to the increase in the incidence of flu, which has increased from 167.5 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last week of 2023. to 303 cases in the first of 2024.

The record of acute respiratory infections (IRAS), which includes influenza, covid, pharyngitis, bronchitis and a long list of respiratory processes, has increased in the same period from 1,184 cases per 100,000 inhabitants to 1,330. It stands out, however, that covid has decreased (from 41 to 32 cases per 100,000 inhabitants).

The importance of flu vaccination

The general director of Public Health, Nuria Gayán, insists on the importance of flu vaccination. “There is scientific evidence that shows how after suffering from the flu we can also have a greater risk of suffering a cardiovascular event, such as a heart attack,” says Nuria Gayán.

And he adds: «It is worth remembering that this vaccine protects ourselves and the close people we live with or who surround us against the disease, so that although the majority of cases occur with mild symptoms, we can infect a larger person. weak or with a situation of greater health risk that develop complications and require hospital admission.

Flu vaccination coverage, as of January 7, in Aragon, is 56 percent of the target population of the age groups for which it is recommended. For the age group 6 to 59 months it is 41.75 percent; over 60 years old 57.25 and over 80 years old 79.1.