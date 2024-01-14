Flu vaccination opens to the entire population starting this Monday | Aragon

#Flu #vaccination #opens #entire #population #starting #Monday #Aragon

Flu vaccination opens starting that Monday, January 15, to the entire Aragonese population, and not just for risk groups. This is a measure aimed at reduce the spread of infections of this disease. In the first week of January, 303 per 100,000 inhabitants were reached, double the previous week.

The vaccination offered starting this Monday will be carried out in Health centers, with the novelty that five will open in the afternoon in Zaragoza capital from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. to facilitate vaccination, for example, those who work in the morning. They are Actur Oeste, Fuentes Norte, Bombarda, Sagasta, and Valdespartera. You can make an appointment at these Health centers even if it is not the reference one. In either case, the prior appointment must be made through the Salud Informa website or application.

The goal is for the vaccination coverage rate to reach 75%, but at this time It is only in 56% of the target population of the age groups for which it is recommended. Those who have been vaccinated the most are those over 80 years of age, the only ones who have reached the 75% goal that is always set by Public Health

Most flu cases are mild, but Public Health wants more to be vaccinated that the population is better protected. “I will get vaccinated for my son, who is at risk and, then, to prevent others. Anything that is good for me and my family, go ahead,” says a man to the Aragón TV microphones, while a woman highlights the importance of vaccination “to avoid getting sick.”

The vaccine is, according to Public Health, a effective measure like the mask, which is currently mandatory for professionals and users of hospitals and health centers.

The flu vaccination campaign was scheduled to open to the entire population next February, but it has been decided to bring it forward before the increase in the incidence of flu, which has gone from 167.5 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last week of 2023 to 303 cases in the first week of 2024.

The registration of acute respiratory infections (IRAS), which includes influenza, Covid-19, pharyngitis, bronchitis and a long list of respiratory processes, has increased in the same period from 1,184 cases per 100,000 inhabitants to 1,330. It stands out, however, that Covid-19 has dropped from 41 to 32 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.