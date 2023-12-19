Flu vaccine and diabetes: should those suffering from the disease protect themselves? – Corriere.it

#Flu #vaccine #diabetes #suffering #disease #protect #Corriere.it

I have diabetes mellitus, but I am in good physical condition: do you recommend the flu vaccination?

Answers Patrizia Li Volsi, diabetologist, Association of Diabetologists (GO TO THE FORUM)

Seasonal influenza is usually associated with mild and self-limiting symptoms in the general population, while the course of the disease can be burdened by complications in fragile subjects, such as the elderly and patients with chronic diseases or associated pathologies, such as diabetes mellitus. Diabetes is a chronic disease that affects millions of people around the world. In recent scientific articles, there has been a growing interest in the interaction between diabetes and influenza, since the two conditions can aggravate each other. People with diabetes have a higher risk of flu-related complications, including pneumonia, bronchitis, sinusitis and respiratory failure.

Hospitalizations and mortality

In particular, mortality and hospitalization rates for influenza are three times higher than those of the general population, even after adjusting for the most relevant confounding factors, including age. Furthermore, diabetes is associated with a small, but significant, increase in mortality among patients hospitalized with influenza and a higher rate of ICU admission. The flu can lead to increased blood glucose levels by activating stress hormones, tending to decompensate diabetes. Influenza vaccination can therefore play a crucial preventive role in people with diabetes.

Additional precautions

A study published in the journal Vaccine showed that this vaccination can reduce the risk of hospitalization by approximately 25%; the effect on specific mortality risk appears to be even larger. Vaccination can also help keep blood sugar levels stable during flu syndrome. People with diabetes should also take additional precautions to protect themselves from the flu: wash their hands regularly, avoid contact with sick people or extremely crowded environments. It is always advisable to adopt a healthy lifestyle that includes a balanced diet, adequate water intake, physical activity and regular hours of sleep.

Blood sugar management

In conclusion, diabetes and influenza can interact in ways that are dangerous to the health of people with diabetes. It is vital that people with diabetes consider the threat of influenza and take necessary preventative measures, such as flu vaccination. Furthermore, during illness it is important to regularly consult your doctor or diabetologist for adequate management of glycemic values. Only through this awareness and effective prevention is it possible to protect the health of people with diabetes and reduce the risk of flu complications.