Fluminense 2 – 0 Al Ahly: Result, summary and goals

Fluminense, for their ticket to the final

The champion of the Copa Libertadores makes an active presence in the Club World Cup when it faces the Al Ahly team from 1 in the afternoon in Colombia for a ticket to the grand final of the international competition.

After losing to Gremio and Palmeiras in the finale of the Brazilian tournament, their intention is to appear and meet with Manchester City in the last game of 2023. Furthermore, in four of the last seven editions there was no Conmebol finalist, with the last reference to Flamengo that was left out in the semis and the Cup was defined by Real Madrid and Al-Hilal Saudi.

There are two Colombian players on the Brazilian squad, one is Jhon Arias, who has had an active presence in the National Team in the six games so far in the Qualifiers. On the other hand, Yhonny González also appears, who was in Deportivo Cali and Junior during his time in Colombia.

Fluminense is the only team with Colombians on its roster that is still in competition, since Club León of William Tesillo, Stiven Barreiro and Omar Fernández, winner of the Concacaf Champions League, lost against Urawa Reds in the quarterfinals.

“You have to go step by step, with your feet on the ground and knowing that there is no easy rival because we are talking about the champion of each continent. This semifinal will be extremely difficult and will need our best version,” Arias said before the tournament.

On the other hand, Al Ahly comes from beating Itthihad 3-1 led by Gallardo and commanded by Benezema. The goals in this match were scored by Ali Maaloul, Hussein El Shahat and Emam Ashour. In this match, the discount was the work of the French striker, however, he missed a penalty.