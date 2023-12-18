Fluminense advanced to the final of the Club World Cup and would compete for the title against Manchester City

#Fluminense #advanced #final #Club #World #Cup #compete #title #Manchester #City

2023-12-18

In its first participation in the history of a Club World Cup, Fluminense suffered this Monday to eliminate the Egyptian Al-Ahly in the semifinals (2-0) and was the first to qualify to compete for the title.

Champions League: this is how the crosses of the round of 16 remained; Barcelona with a tough test

The Brazilian squad debuted in the competition with the same starting eleven from the Copa Libertadores final won a month and a half ago against Boca Juniors at the Maracaná.

It was a match with many emotions in which Al-Ahly made six direct shots on goal against five from Fluminense, who owned possession but without having as much clarity in front of the rival goal.

“);/*]]>*/

A penalty on Marcelo in the 70th was the way with which ‘Flu’ paved the way to reach the final of the tournament. The winger put a shot into the area and was clearly knocked down when he was about to send a cross.

The referee did not hesitate to signal the maximum penalty and the Colombian Jhon Arias was in charge of executing it with a cross shot to the right post. Fluminense’s first goal in a Mundialito.

Germán Cano wasted a clear shot in the 86th minute when he failed in a one-on-one match against the goalkeeper. However, Matheus Martinelli would assist John Kennedy to seal the match in the 90th minute after a great team play.

“);/*]]>*/

The hero of Fluminense in the Copa Libertadores controlled inside the large area and then unleashed a left-footed shot to rock the nets and score the final second.