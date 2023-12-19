Fluminense reached the final of the Club World Cup – Last Minute Sports News

#Fluminense #reached #final #Club #World #Cup #Minute #Sports #News

The first finalist in the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup hosted by Saudi Arabia was Fluminense, which beat Al-Ahli 2-0.

In the first semi-final match of the organization, where the champions of the 6 confederations affiliated with FIFA and the last league champion from the home quota competed, Brazilian representative Fluminense and Egypt’s Al-Ahli teams met at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium.

Fluminense won the match, whose first half ended goalless, 2-0 with goals from Jhon Arias from the penalty spot in the 71st minute and John Kennedy from the 90th minute, and made it to the final.

40-year-old Brazilian player Felipe Melo, who once played for Galatasaray, started in the first 11 for Fluminense and was replaced by Marlon in the 75th minute of the match.

Fluminense’s opponent in the final will be determined after the match between Japanese team Urawa Red Diamonds and England’s Manchester City team tomorrow at 21.00 GMT.