Fluminense suffered, but is in the final of the Club World Cup

With a lot of suffering, Fluminense managed to win 2-0 against the African champion, Al-Ahly, and advance to the final of the Club World Cup where he waits for what happens between Manchester City and the Japanese Urawa Red Diamonds.

Diniz’s team suffered in the match against the Egyptians, very withdrawn and even without guaranteeing defensive solidity, and took advantage of the lack of effectiveness on offense and the saves of their goalkeeper Fábio.

But the match was broken thanks to Marcelo’s geniuswho filtered into the area with a pipe included and received the foul from Mohamed Abdelmonem, so that the Colombian Jhon Arias opened the scoring from the penalty spot.

With the Egyptian team playing on offense, A steal by Cano at the start allowed him to assist John Kennedy, who hooked inside and sealed the 2-0 with a left foot shot far from the reach of goalkeeper Mohamed El-Shenawy.

With the result, Flu will play in an intercontinental final for the first time, although it still remains to know its rival, which will be defined this Tuesday.

