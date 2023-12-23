Fntastic will take servers of canceled game The Day Before offline next month – Gaming – News

#Fntastic #servers #canceled #game #Day #offline #month #Gaming #News

The canceled survival game The Day Before will no longer be playable from January 22. Developer Fntastic will then permanently stop supporting the game and says it will proactively refund the purchase price for the game to all customers via Steam.

Fntastic says on X that the servers for The Day Before will be shut down on January 22. Investor Mytona is also working with Steam to proactively return the purchase price for the game to customers. Until now, gamers had to request their money back via the gaming platform.

Development of The Day Before was halted a few days after the release of the early access version, after which the studio closed its doors. After that announcement, it was not yet clear what would happen to the game servers, although the game was removed from Steam sales shortly afterwards. The survival game was once the second most sought after game based on the Steam Whishlist system, but was massively criticized after its alpha release for missing features and alleged scams.

Also Read:  The Huawei Nova 12 mobile phones will debut on December 26

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

A drone attack in the Russian-occupied Donetsk region injured 12 people
A drone attack in the Russian-occupied Donetsk region injured 12 people
Posted on
Maternity care in danger, unions send urgent letter to ministry
Maternity care in danger, unions send urgent letter to ministry
Posted on
Fntastic will take servers of canceled game The Day Before offline next month – Gaming – News
Fntastic will take servers of canceled game The Day Before offline next month – Gaming – News
Posted on
Gerard Joling on his way to first hit in ten years thanks to cover with smart timing | Show
Gerard Joling on his way to first hit in ten years thanks to cover with smart timing | Show
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News