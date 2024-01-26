Foam bank on the account of Nicolae Ceaușescu, revealed by the CIA. What an “indecent” proposal a woman made him

#Foam #bank #account #Nicolae #Ceaușescu #revealed #CIA #indecent #proposal #woman

The former communist president Nicolae Ceaușescu was the “hero” of countless banks, and some of them aroused the amusement of Westerners and were preserved in the archives of some intelligence services. Such a bench showed how much the Romanians wanted to leave the country.

Nicolae Ceaușescu on a working visit. Source: Flacăra magazine, 1975.

A secret note kept in the archives of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in the United States of America shows what kind of jokes were circulating in Romania at the beginning of the 70s, at the expense of the former communist president Nicolae Ceaușescu.

Frequently, a joke about the rather humorless Ceaușescu regime circulates in Bucharest.

“The Embassy notes the latest manifestation of the Balkan spirit,” the classified memo from 1972, preserved in the CIA’s digitized archives, informed:

Banks with Ceaușescu, reproduced in secret CIA notes

President Ceaușescu was at a party, where he was talking to a beautiful woman, whom he was trying hard to impress.

“Would you like a car, my dear?” he asked her.

“No,” she replied, “I already have two cars.”

“But how about a villa?” asked the president.

“I already have the biggest villa in Romania,” answered the young woman, with the attitude of a person with precious things.

“Well, then, what would you like”, asked Ceaușescu, amazed.

“I would like you to open all the borders,” the woman told him.

“What?” Ceaușescu tells him, taking a step back. “And do you want just the two of us to stay in Romania?”

Another secret CIA memo reproduces a 1975 US Embassy report on the human rights situation in Romania.

US officials pointed out that, in particular, Romanians were critical of the regime. “Political humor flourished, including jokes about Ceaușescu,” the 1975 CIA report said.

Escape from Romania to communism, a maximum risk

Nicolae Ceaușescu became general secretary of the Romanian Communist Party in 1965, and after the first decade in which he was at the political leadership of Romania, Romanians felt an improvement in their rights and freedoms, compared to the Stalinist era, the authors of the informative note showed.

But countless Romanians ended up trying to leave Romania, crossing the country’s borders illegally, towards the West and the Balkans.

Thousands of Romanians died trying to “escape” the country during the communist regime, crossing the Danube into Yugoslavia.

The border towns of Orşova and Drobeta Turnul Severin, located on the banks of the Danube, were often the starting point of the adventure into the unknown for Romanians who longed for a better life in the West, wanting to escape Romania led by the Ceaușescu regime.

Many of them were killed by the bullets fired by the border guards, while others paid the Danube tribute with their lives.

Almost as risky were the attempts to cross the land borders in western Romania. The borders were guarded by military regiments, and observation posts were frequent.