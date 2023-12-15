#FOCUS #CHAQUEÑA #NEWS #AGENCY

She is originally from Ingeniero Juárez, Formosa. She was born within a Wichí community. She loves medicine and research, and in that love, she includes her desire to return to practice and provide humanitarian aid to her community. After passing “Legal Medicine” she became today the first indigenous graduate of the Medicine career.

Each story that is woven at the National University of the Northeast has personal overtones of improvement, growth, resilience and strength. The fact is that each student of this House of Higher Studies in northeastern Argentina carries in their backpack – for 67 years now – an infinite baggage of experiences and tools forged with great effort for their professional and personal life. All special stories that deserve to be told and valued.

This is part of the story of Sandra Toribio (28), the eleventh indigenous student who graduated today – Friday, December 15 – from the Faculty of Medicine of the National University of the Northeast, being a scholarship recipient of the Indigenous Peoples Program.

In a conversation with UNNE Medios, the first doctor of Wichí origin in Argentina acknowledges – in a calm and clear voice – that she is not the first in her family to study a career at the university. “I have brothers and sisters who do it too. “Studying was always, for each child in my family, the natural course of life that we all followed.”

Along these lines, Sandra said that she completed her primary school year at the Intercultural Bilingual Schools No. 484 and General José de San Martín No. 319 in Ingeniero Juárez and secondary school at Dr. Mariano Moreno No. 12.

“Without a doubt I can say that it was my father and mother who have cemented my academic growth. They both come from very hard-working families and I could always see that effort, and then I learned that in addition to being strong, you had to work and study. They not only inspired me, but they made it possible to go to university,” the Nobel Prize winner proudly acknowledged.

“Even if you fail, you move forward… and that is how you reach the goal”

The recent graduate of the UNNE Faculty of Medicine shared how much it was difficult for her to adapt in her first time as a university student.

“I always remember that, in that first year of entering Medicine, the faculty “imaginaryly” put us all on the same level so that we could go from there. It was not simply about being intelligent or knowing a lot, that initial process was based more on being perseverant, on the effort invested, on using our skills and abilities; I also remember that that first year, I saw the kids who – like me – were from other cities and also the locals… and there we were really all the same,” says Sandra.

She also said that by not being able to enter in the first attempts, “I was able to understand that I was not ready in terms of the required educational level, but I also knew and had the consolation that it was not my fault. That motivated me to continue studying, to acquire more knowledge. And ultimately I believe that the key to success was perseverance, loving the race, studying it, trying and trying – even if you fail – you move forward, and that is how you reach the goal,” she acknowledged, strengthened.

Thanks, ancestry and encouragement for women

In her story, the doctor who graduated from UNNE connects with her roots again to say that she would like to return to her land, her place of origin, to practice her profession.

“It would be like embracing my culture again, having a lifestyle that I grew up with again, and getting back in touch with the people who were always there, supporting and doing my best for me. The truth is that I would very much like to be able to return to Formosa to provide humanitarian care, give back a little of everything I have learned and be useful to society,” she said, convinced.

“My message of encouragement,” she said when addressing her peers from the region, “is not only directed at young people from indigenous communities, but also for children and especially for girls,” emphasized doctor Toribio.

“I always say that the fact of being a girl, a woman and being born in an indigenous community conditions you to aspire to little. So, I will always encourage girls to study, to dream, to love science… it doesn’t matter if they are in a remote place or in a small school, because they know, I grew up there, and the fact that you have “Trained in a humble school, it does not in any way determine the future that one dreams of big.”

“I will always invite you to dream… no matter what people say or whether you find support or not. The fact of trusting in oneself and perseverance will always be what will accompany the will to reach the goal.”

He also thanked his ancestors for their struggles in search of rights. “Today, we can enjoy the fruit of those struggles and efforts and so young people can access the world of Western people.”

He also thanked his family “and those who are not here today and cannot see this great achievement, but one that I will always carry in my heart.” He extended his affection and gratitude to the National University of the Northeast and the Faculty of Medicine.

“I want to highlight the teachers that I had the honor of knowing, who love teaching and who, with their encouragement and congratulations for our work, made us feel that we were on the right path. Also to the doctors who have taught their classes in an exciting way and who have congratulated me and motivated me to continue.”

Dr. Toribio gave special recognition to those who, for her, have been excellent teachers. “I want to name them because they have allowed me to grow academically: my thanks to Dr. Gorodner, Head of Chair II of Anatomy; “Cecilia Acevedo, Vanessa Ale and Elba Morales…maybe they no longer remember me,” she said, “but they have been teachers and women who have strongly inspired me as a future professional.”

First indigenous graduate of the UNNE Medicine career

Professor Adriana Luján, coordinator of the Indigenous Peoples Program, reflected on Sandra, the eleventh graduate of the PPI-UNNE. Her gaze has a lot of value, since she knows the new doctor from her admission to UNNE, through her entire academic time, until her graduation.

Adriana maintains that the academic journey that Sandra Toribio has completed is a very important milestone for the Indigenous Peoples Program. “We did not have graduates in medicine, so it represents the fruit of the struggles that the indigenous communities sustained for a long time.” She also said that Sandra will undoubtedly be a valuable reference, who will contribute to the development of her community from her training as a doctor, but also from her ancestral knowledge.

Sandra arrived at the end of her Medicine degree at UNNE with her fist raised, the Whipala flag in hand and her triumphant smile illuminating the hallways of the Library where she took her last class virtually.

Her father and mother were waiting for her at the exit with wide eyes. Silently and with a restrained smile, they waited, among the crowd that cheered the new doctors, for the right moment to hug her daughter, who will surely be the new doctor of the Wichí community in Ingeniero Juárez, Formosa. And in that infinite embrace, her ancestors breathed deeply knowing that the struggles fought were not in vain.

The National University of the Northeast, through its Indigenous Peoples Program, celebrates today, together with its graduate No. 11: Sandra Toribio, the triumph of perseverance and strength in the pursuit of dreams and fundamentally, the power to sustain a policy where democratization of Higher Education in the NEA is indeed real.

Source: UNNE Media