Focus: Economic tailwind for Putin, who aims to stay in office, can he bypass sanctions and control inflation

December 8, 2019 Russia is deftly circumventing Western economic sanctions and is on the road to recovery despite challenges such as labor shortages and inflation. Photographed in October in St. Petersburg (2023 /Sputnik/Gavriil Grigorov/Kremlin)

[モスクワ ８日 ロイター] – Russia is successfully evading economic sanctions imposed by Western countries, and is heading toward recovery despite facing challenges such as labor shortages and inflation. The situation is favorable for President Putin, who has announced his candidacy for the next presidential election in March next year and is aiming for his fifth term in office.

In response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February last year, the West imposed sanctions aimed at strangling the economy and isolating Russia. However, the country’s economy is proving more resilient than either the West or Russia had expected.

The key point is that the West has not been able to effectively contain Russia’s oil revenues. Russia has switched its oil export destinations to countries such as China and India, and has used a so-called “shadow fleet” to circumvent the oil export price cap system set by the West.

Russia’s energy revenue in November was 961.7 billion rubles ($10.41 billion), much higher than January’s 425.5 billion rubles.

As oil revenues pick up, the key economic challenge facing Putin will be a severe labor shortage. The shortage of workers has been exacerbated by last year’s mass mobilization and the departure of hundreds of thousands of people from Russia after the invasion of Ukraine.

＜Short manpower＞

Not only has Russia’s unemployment rate fallen to an all-time low of 2.9%, but as the government spends money to expand military demand, non-defense sectors such as IT are facing labor shortages and productivity is declining. It’s holding me back.

Maxim Oreshkin, Mr. Putin’s economic advisor, said in November that Russia needs more skilled workers, managers and highly qualified engineers to raise the “technological sovereignty” of domestic manufacturing to the desired level. It was explained that “Attractive salaries are essential to get talent to come in more willingly,” he added.

Mr. Oreshkin said that although the short-term shock of sanctions has been overcome, pressure from the West will only continue to intensify, and the entire economy will have to shift to Russia’s own technological base. .

Meanwhile, significant wage increases in manufacturing and military industries, combined with financial support for families affected by war and mobilization, are boosting the salary income of Russian citizens.

Real income, which declined last year, is expected to recover rapidly this year. However, there are wide variations across sectors and regions, and many households are forced to cut back on spending, especially on imported goods.

“Households have experienced a big increase in income, but I don’t think that will last long,” said Liam Pietsch, senior emerging market economist at Capital Economics, adding that rising prices ahead of the election will put pressure on household incomes. expressed the view that it would strengthen.

It is the central bank’s job to improve inflation, and the Russian Central Bank has already raised interest rates by a total of 750 basis points (bp) since July. Many expect the Bank to raise interest rates further at its meeting on the 15th next week, bringing the policy rate to 16%. Under these circumstances, the inflation rate, which hit double digits last year, is likely to slow to around 7.5% this year, but it is still well above the central bank’s 4% target.

“It would not be surprising if the price increase rate rises to 10% next year, because the economy continues to grow rapidly,” Peach said, pointing to upward pressure on wages and unstable household price expectations. did.

However, at this stage, it appears that inflation will eventually be brought under control. The Russian people in particular, while feeling the pain, are also used to constantly rising prices.

Elina Rybakova, a senior researcher at the Peterson Institute for International Economics and the Kiev University of Economics, believes that a serious situation in which prices accelerate synergistically will only come with greater fiscal pressures and a brake on the ruble’s depreciation. The condition is for the central bank to be able to take a more reactive approach than before, but this is far from the case at this point.

Oil prices, the lifeblood of Russia’s economy, are currently far higher than the level needed to stabilize the country’s finances.

The combination of a series of production cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and OPEC+, which is made up of non-member oil producing countries such as Russia, and Russia’s ability to circumvent the West’s export price cap ($60 per barrel) at various times, It is boosting Russia’s energy income.

The Kiv Economics University analyzed in November that more than 99% of Russia’s oil exports by sea in October were sold at prices above $60, making the price ceiling framework increasingly vulnerable. sounded the alarm.

As of the beginning of this year, Russia’s finances were certainly under great pressure, with the country now estimating its budget deficit as a percentage of gross domestic product (GDP) at around 1%.

“As long as oil prices remain where they are, Russia is very comfortable,” Rybakova said.

