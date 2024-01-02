Focus on local vanilla processing

During his visit to the SAVA region, Andry Rajoelina handed out cards biometrics to vanilla planters.

For more added value. Andry Rajoelina announced in his greetings speech to the Nation his desire to facilitate the local processing of vanilla, with the effect of increasing the number of extraction factories in Madagascar.

This measure targets “the export of processed vanilla, which is more profitable; and to protect the sector and control the price of pods,” underlines President Andry Rajoelina.

The protection of vanilla is justified not only as a promising economic sector, but also as a sector of sovereignty for Madagascar. Extractions of vanilla essential oils are already taking place on the Big Island, but they are few in number, the majority of operators preferring the export of vanilla pods, which provide foreign currency. However, income can be optimized by promoting the export of processed products, which would at the same time promote a more profitable value chain.

Between a vanilla pod and vanilla essential oil extract, the income differs considerably. A kilo of vanilla is exported FOB at 250 dollars, which, at the end of the extraction process, produces 20 to 50 grams of vanillin. As for other flavors, the vanilla bean contains over one hundred and fifty compounds.

Technology available

For the price, 30 ml of oils extracted from vanilla is worth 123,000 ariary in Madagascar, while in Europe, 10 ml costs around 120 euros, or more than 600,000 ariary. The liter is estimated from 1,175 euros in Europe, or nearly six million ariary. For vanilla powder, you can buy it from ten euros per ten gram container.

Extraction and distillation technology is also available locally, based on the strength of the essential oil industry. Across key agri-food value chains, efforts are being made to support the establishment of efficient, diversified and sustainable systems for high-potential export crops. Madagascar vanilla already enjoys international fame. The sector is showing good momentum and benefits from the support of technical and financial partners such as the World Bank, which has mobilized more than one hundred million dollars for agribusiness and tourism. This support is justified in particular by the growth potential in terms of export markets, the capacity to attract private investment, the creation of added value, as well as synergies with other supported sectors, such as oils. essential.

