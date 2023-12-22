Föhn cloud over Locarno delights readers

#Föhn #cloud #Locarno #delights #readers

“I have never seen a cloud like this in my life,” writes a news scout about the picture of the beautiful cloud. “It was a little surreal for me,” was his final conclusion. The news scout read that these clouds are a rare phenomenon.

But what kind of cloud is it? 20 Minutes asked MeteoNews meteorologist Klaus Marquardt. “Basically, this is not a rare cloud phenomenon. It’s a normal foehn cloud. “But it’s a beautiful specimen,” says Marquardt.

«Föhn clouds arise when a strong wind blows over a mountain at high altitude. When the flow overflows, wave movements occur in the air. Where the air rises, a cloud forms, where it sinks, it disperses again,” as SRF Meteo writes.

