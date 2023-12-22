Föhn cloud over Locarno delights readers

#Föhn #cloud #Locarno #delights #readers

“I have never seen a cloud like this in my life,” writes a news scout about the picture of the beautiful cloud. “It was a little surreal for me,” was his final conclusion. The news scout read that these clouds are a rare phenomenon.

But what kind of cloud is it? 20 Minutes asked MeteoNews meteorologist Klaus Marquardt. “Basically, this is not a rare cloud phenomenon. It’s a normal foehn cloud. “But it’s a beautiful specimen,” says Marquardt.

«Föhn clouds arise when a strong wind blows over a mountain at high altitude. When the flow overflows, wave movements occur in the air. Where the air rises, a cloud forms, where it sinks, it disperses again,” as SRF Meteo writes.

Have you been following on Whatsapp for 20 minutes?

Stay informed and subscribe to the 20 Minutes WhatsApp channel: Then you will receive an update with our most moving stories directly to your cell phone in the morning and evening – hand-picked, informative and inspiring.

Also Read:  Angolan doctors trained in Brazil -

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

After almost forty years, Last Christmas hit number one in the UK for the first time
After almost forty years, Last Christmas hit number one in the UK for the first time
Posted on
Nacional-SC Braga live: follow the League Cup game
Nacional-SC Braga live: follow the League Cup game
Posted on
Tax visit due to illness: the INPS doctor also visits at Christmas, times to pay attention to
Tax visit due to illness: the INPS doctor also visits at Christmas, times to pay attention to
Posted on
Lee Soo-jeong, Kim Ye-ji, and Yoon Hee-sook mentioned as new female emergency committee members
Lee Soo-jeong, Kim Ye-ji, and Yoon Hee-sook mentioned as new female emergency committee members
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News