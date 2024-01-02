‘Foil on fire for conspiracy theories’: the consequences of making Jeffrey Epstein documents public

#Foil #fire #conspiracy #theories #consequences #making #Jeffrey #Epstein #documents #public

It is eagerly awaited in the United States. The Epstein documents will become public this week. It contains names of victims and suspected accomplices. But it remains to be seen whether it is also evidence of crimes.

The names of victims who were minors at the time will remain secret, says America expert Laila Frank. “It can be made public at any time. It has been allowed since January 1 and it is expected that it will happen soon. The question is whether there is actually evidence that will lead to a criminal prosecution.”

The case

In case the name doesn’t sound familiar: Jeffrey Epstein was a well-known investor in the United States who was accused of sexual abuse and rape of underage girls. He is said to have paid at least forty girls for sex. Several well-known and (influential) people were friends with Epstein.

Epstein was found dead in his cell in 2019, before his criminal trial had begun. His accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, was sentenced to 20 years in prison. The case was widely reported and many people know the ins and outs of the case thanks to a recent Netflix documentary from 2020.

Added value?

The Miami Harold newspaper requested the file surrounding Jeffrey Epstein. They are not yet finished with the large dossier, citing journalistic investigative work as the main motive. They wonder if there are new names in there, or maybe connections or new leads. “The Epstein story is their – rightly – showpiece, because they brought it to light. So that’s why they continue with it,” says Frank.

The most important thing when requesting the documents is the possible conspiracy for the network of trafficking in underage girls. “For example, Epstein had an island and many girls were abused on it. He regularly flew there with contacts and business friends.” The newspaper hopes to find out with these documents whether an entire network had been built around it.

also look at

What does Donald Trump’s sexual assault conviction mean? ‘This gives women hope’

Clinton en Andrew

Well-known names are involved in the scandal. For example, Bill Clinton’s name would appear in the documents. “We know that Bill Clinton himself has said he has taken four flights.

The documents show that this is 27 times.” Clinton is not accused of anything, but that is different with Prince Andrew, for example. With him, a settlement has already taken place behind closed doors. Because these are well-known names, the British and American media full on organ.

In this usually painful and world-famous case, ‘juice’ (the modern name for gossip) is something that comes up a lot. “I actually see two things in the media: the tabloids – England likes it, but so does the United States – and the conspiracy theories,” says Frank. “There is also a theory that Epstein was murdered, rather than committing suicide. His right-hand man Maxwell has also said this.”

In search of justice

Whatever comes out now will undoubtedly add fuel to the fire for the conspiracy theories, Frank thinks. “It’s not proven, but I see it especially emerging in the right-wing American media landscape.” For now it’s mainly a matter of waiting. “What comes up? Does anything come up? But it could also very well be a setback in that sense.”

“Many girls have been abused and you want justice,” says Frank. “The US is a country where you can buy yourself out of crimes with a lot of money. What I am curious about is, if there is indeed hard evidence, whether we can go a step further and actually put people on trial, or whether you can buy yourself a ticket to freedom again with money.”

To ask? Ask them!

Do you have any questions or would you like to respond? Send us a message here in our chat.