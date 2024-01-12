Following a vegetarian diet reduces the risk of COVID-19 by up to 39%

#vegetarian #diet #reduces #risk #COVID19

A balanced diet can help boost the immune response and prevent diseases and some studies have indicated that the type of diet can also influence the evolution of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infection, and now a new study has shown that people that follow a predominantly plant-based or vegetarian diet are up to 39% less likely to contract COVID-19.

The research that has reached this conclusion has been published in BMJ Nutrition Prevention & Health and its authors have explained that their findings suggest that a diet rich in vegetables, legumes and nuts, and low in dairy products and meat, can help prevent this infectious disease.

The researchers decided to analyze the potential impact of dietary patterns on the incidence, severity and duration of coronavirus infection among 702 adult volunteers, who were selected between March and July 2022. These individuals responded to surveys to report their usual dietary patterns. and how often they consumed the food groups, as well as their lifestyle and medical history, including COVID-19 vaccination.

They were then divided into dietary groups. omnivores (424) or predominantly vegetables (278). The group of those who ate foods of plant origin was further divided into flexitarians/semi-vegetarians, who ate meat three or fewer times a week (87), and vegetarians and vegans (191).

Those who reported following predominantly plant-based or vegetarian diets usually ate more vegetables, legumes and nuts, and less or no dairy and meat. There were no significant differences in sex, age or vaccination between the omnivorous groups and those who consumed more vegetables, although in this second group there were significantly more people who had completed higher education.

COVID-19 incidence significantly higher in omnivores

Omnivores also reported a higher rate of medical problems and lower rates of physical activity, and the prevalence of overweight and obesity was significantly higher among omnivores, all factors associated with a higher risk of contracting COVID-19 and experiencing more serious symptoms or complications.

In total, 330 people (47%) reported having had COVID-19. Of those, 224 (32%) said they had mild symptoms and 106 (15%) reported moderate to severe symptoms. Omnivores had a significantly higher incidence of COVID-19 than groups on plant-based diets: 52% vs. 40%. They were also more likely to have had a moderate to severe infection: 18% versus just over 11%, although there was no difference in the duration of symptoms.

“Plant-based dietary patterns are rich in antioxidants, phytosterols and polyphenols, which positively affect various types of immune cells and show antiviral properties”

After taking into account factors that could influence the results, such as weight, previous health problems, and physical activity levels, there were no overall differences in symptom severity between the omnivore and diet-based groups. plants, but those who followed a predominantly plant-based or vegetarian/vegan diet were 39% less likely to contract the infection than omnivores.

To explain their findings, the researchers suggest that it is possible that predominantly plant-based diets provide more nutrients that stimulate the immune system and help fight viral infections. “Plant-based dietary patterns are rich in antioxidants, phytosterols and polyphenols, which positively affect several cell types involved in immune function and show direct antiviral properties,” they write.

However, since it is an observational study, causal factors could not be established, and its authors recognize that, in addition, the study was based on personal memories and subjective evaluations, which can lead to errors. Despite this, they conclude: “In light of these findings and those of other studies, and due to the importance of identifying factors that may influence the incidence of COVID-19, we recommend following plant-based diets or vegetarian dietary patterns. ”.