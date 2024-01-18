Following China, Turkish banks will end cooperation with Russia

#China #Turkish #banks #cooperation #Russia

Jakarta –

Turkish banks began to refuse to cooperate with Russian banks. This step was previously taken by Chinese banks to avoid secondary sanctions related to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Russian business newspaper Kommersant reported Turkish banks had cut cooperation with almost all Russian credit institutions and suspended payment processing. However, there are exceptions for foreign banks located in Russia.

Quoted from Newsweek, Thursday (18/1/2024), transactions between Turkish and Russian banks became complicated because of secondary sanctions imposed by the United States (US). These sanctions also apply to foreign companies deemed to be helping Russia in its war with Ukraine.

Logistics companies working with Turkey admit they have difficulty making cross-border payments. Because a lot of documents are needed to ensure that no rules are violated.

The money transfer process also takes longer or can even be delayed for days. Meanwhile, two Chinese banks have decided to review their business in Russia.

They plan to cut cooperation with clients who are on the US sanctions list, as well as stop providing financial services to the Russian military sector.

Roman Prokhorov from the Russian Financial Innovation Association said that Turkey was actually still interested in becoming a commodity and transportation link between Russia and Europe. But he accused there was another game behind the current deadlock.

Kommersant reports that if the risks turn out to be too great for Turkish banks, the only effective option is to attract third country banks, including banks from the Russian Commonwealth or Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

The West’s steps to block Russian companies from evading sanctions are considered successful. As a result, Russia is now in trouble with its biggest trading partners, namely China and Türkiye.

Also watch the video ‘China’s economy is not doing well’:



(ily/that)