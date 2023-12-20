Following Halil Umut Meler’s allegations about Emre Belözoğlu, images of the eventful night emerged – Last Minute Sports News

#Halil #Umut #Melers #allegations #Emre #Belözoğlu #images #eventful #night #emerged #Minute #Sports #News

Played in the 15th week of the Super League MKE Ankaragücü-Çaykur Rizespor referee after the match Halil Umut MelerThe repercussions of the attack on continue.

ACCUSATION FROM MELER

Finally, referee Meler made a statement as follows: “Emre Belözoğlu planned and provoked. Although the person who did that action to me, the person who punched me, apologized to me and my family in writing, Emre Belözoğlu did not apologize.”

“I DID NOT PROVOKE”

MKE Ankaragücü Club Coach Emre Belözoğlu said, “After the match, I told Halil Umut Meler that I was very sorry about the events and apologized many times. I never provoked Halil Umut Meler, including this match.” he replied.

“NO ONE CAN HOLD ME WITH ONE ARM”

A press member said, “Halil Umut Meler said in his statement, ‘What would have happened if it wasn’t for Çaykur Rizespor Coach İlhan Palut?’ What would you like to say about this?” Belözoğlu gave the following answer to the question:

“Those who want to do something do not go directly to their colleague in the next booth. I went to him to congratulate him and wish him well. We made an internal evaluation about the referee. Neither my colleague nor anyone else stopped my desire to go to the referee there. I do not need to be stopped. “If I want to do something, no one can hold me back with one arm. I say this sincerely as someone who has made mistakes in the past.”

Also Read:  Fábio Silva with interested parties in Italy

Following the incident, MKE Ankaragücü Club released footage of what happened in the corridors that night to the media.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

VIDEO The moment when PSD deputy Daniel Ghiță pulled a USR parliamentarian by the ears. “I hope that Marcel Ciolacu takes a stand”
VIDEO The moment when PSD deputy Daniel Ghiță pulled a USR parliamentarian by the ears. “I hope that Marcel Ciolacu takes a stand”
Posted on
The possible NEW shirt that Messi will use next year at Inter Miami was leaked: the striking details
The possible NEW shirt that Messi will use next year at Inter Miami was leaked: the striking details
Posted on
advice from nutritionists – Il Tempo
advice from nutritionists – Il Tempo
Posted on
Is the United States government willing to release Alex Saab?
Is the United States government willing to release Alex Saab?
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the president press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News