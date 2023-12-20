Following Halil Umut Meler’s allegations about Emre Belözoğlu, images of the eventful night emerged – Last Minute Sports News

#Halil #Umut #Melers #allegations #Emre #Belözoğlu #images #eventful #night #emerged #Minute #Sports #News

Played in the 15th week of the Super League MKE Ankaragücü-Çaykur Rizespor referee after the match Halil Umut MelerThe repercussions of the attack on continue.

ACCUSATION FROM MELER

Finally, referee Meler made a statement as follows: “Emre Belözoğlu planned and provoked. Although the person who did that action to me, the person who punched me, apologized to me and my family in writing, Emre Belözoğlu did not apologize.”

“I DID NOT PROVOKE”

MKE Ankaragücü Club Coach Emre Belözoğlu said, “After the match, I told Halil Umut Meler that I was very sorry about the events and apologized many times. I never provoked Halil Umut Meler, including this match.” he replied.

“NO ONE CAN HOLD ME WITH ONE ARM”

A press member said, “Halil Umut Meler said in his statement, ‘What would have happened if it wasn’t for Çaykur Rizespor Coach İlhan Palut?’ What would you like to say about this?” Belözoğlu gave the following answer to the question:

“Those who want to do something do not go directly to their colleague in the next booth. I went to him to congratulate him and wish him well. We made an internal evaluation about the referee. Neither my colleague nor anyone else stopped my desire to go to the referee there. I do not need to be stopped. “If I want to do something, no one can hold me back with one arm. I say this sincerely as someone who has made mistakes in the past.”

Following the incident, MKE Ankaragücü Club released footage of what happened in the corridors that night to the media.