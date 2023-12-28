Following the example of its rival, LoL could become a better game

#rival #LoL #game

LoL, or if you prefer, League of Legends, is one of the most defining games of our time. But that doesn’t mean it can’t be even better!

28.12.2023 – League of Legends, or “LoL” as it is colloquially used today, is one of the most successful video games in the world. The situation is the same with Riot Games’ MOBA as with Fortnite Battle Royale, it doesn’t matter whether we like it or not, it has to be admitted that it had a huge impact on the development of the market. Very little is known about games that managed to remain successful and interesting even after all this time. LoL has been around since 2019, and it doesn’t look like it wants to stop anytime soon. The constant content updates and the booming esports sector predict a long, long life for Riot’s game.

However, the problem is that such a constantly expanding game is very difficult to maintain. And here, under maintenance, I don’t necessarily mean bugs and other game errors. There are almost 170 playable characters in LoL, which is partly brilliant, partly uncomfortable. At least for the developers, who have to find the middle ground month after month to keep the game balanced. There shouldn’t be extremely strong characters, but you shouldn’t encounter a champion that performs so poorly that no one plays it.

The so-called Balance Team is responsible for this work, and they constantly work to ensure that there are no such problems. But with so many characters, it’s a nearly impossible mission.

One or two things could be learned from the rival here

The League of Legends community agrees that there’s no shame in taking things from your rivals sometimes. There are currently 124 heroes available in Dota 2, but it is possible to ban 16 of them in each match. In contrast, LoL only gets 10 bans for 165+ characters.

The LoL community started a discussion on Reddit about whether it would be worthwhile to increase the number of bans in order to create more diverse and “balanced” matches. The vast majority of the comments under the post would welcome a similar expansion, especially since something like this has already happened in the game.

In the first couple of seasons of League of Legends, only teams banned 3-3 champions, this was later increased to 5-5 by Riot Games. If the developers opened in such a direction and sharpened the Dota 2 system, each team would receive 8 bans, which would significantly affect the gaming experience.

Have you read this yet?