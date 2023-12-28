Following the example of its rival, LoL could become a better game

#rival #LoL #game

LoL, or if you prefer, League of Legends, is one of the most defining games of our time. But that doesn’t mean it can’t be even better!

28.12.2023 – League of Legends, or “LoL” as it is colloquially used today, is one of the most successful video games in the world. The situation is the same with Riot Games’ MOBA as with Fortnite Battle Royale, it doesn’t matter whether we like it or not, it has to be admitted that it had a huge impact on the development of the market. Very little is known about games that managed to remain successful and interesting even after all this time. LoL has been around since 2019, and it doesn’t look like it wants to stop anytime soon. The constant content updates and the booming esports sector predict a long, long life for Riot’s game.

However, the problem is that such a constantly expanding game is very difficult to maintain. And here, under maintenance, I don’t necessarily mean bugs and other game errors. There are almost 170 playable characters in LoL, which is partly brilliant, partly uncomfortable. At least for the developers, who have to find the middle ground month after month to keep the game balanced. There shouldn’t be extremely strong characters, but you shouldn’t encounter a champion that performs so poorly that no one plays it.

The so-called Balance Team is responsible for this work, and they constantly work to ensure that there are no such problems. But with so many characters, it’s a nearly impossible mission.

Also Read:  OPPO Indonesia Holds 'Pop-Up Store' at Tunjungan Plaza - Lentera Today

One or two things could be learned from the rival here

The League of Legends community agrees that there’s no shame in taking things from your rivals sometimes. There are currently 124 heroes available in Dota 2, but it is possible to ban 16 of them in each match. In contrast, LoL only gets 10 bans for 165+ characters.

The LoL community started a discussion on Reddit about whether it would be worthwhile to increase the number of bans in order to create more diverse and “balanced” matches. The vast majority of the comments under the post would welcome a similar expansion, especially since something like this has already happened in the game.

In the first couple of seasons of League of Legends, only teams banned 3-3 champions, this was later increased to 5-5 by Riot Games. If the developers opened in such a direction and sharpened the Dota 2 system, each team would receive 8 bans, which would significantly affect the gaming experience.

Have you read this yet?

Here are 6 brilliant games that would make a perfect SERIES

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Live ticker for the floods in Lower Saxony: soft dikes and onlookers | NDR.de – News
Live ticker for the floods in Lower Saxony: soft dikes and onlookers | NDR.de – News
Posted on
He defeated Napoleon, a dish that is now known and loved by the whole world was named after him
He defeated Napoleon, a dish that is now known and loved by the whole world was named after him
Posted on
what impact will the next interest rate cuts have?
what impact will the next interest rate cuts have?
Posted on
Theater Artemis comes to the Rex theater, strange birds in the Mole library – Antwerp Press Agency
Theater Artemis comes to the Rex theater, strange birds in the Mole library – Antwerp Press Agency
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Christmas Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News