Food diary: here’s what this guide could help you with for your well-being

Keeping a food diary is a convenient and useful practice for staying healthy and achieving well-being day after day.

What is a food diary for? First of all, let’s see what it consists of, that is, what it is, what it can be used for in everyday life and how to compile it perfectly to make it useful.

In a diary you usually write the events that have happened, your moods in relation to a certain fact, and then the thoughts and reflections triggered by events in your life or news stories.

But you can also take note of facts about your diet. And in this case, a normal diary becomes a real food diary. Writing it down should become a good practice for everyone. Let’s find out more.

Why write a food diary

What could it do serve write a food diary? We said it before, to achieve well-being. But how? Keeping a food diary can help you achieve several goals.

In fact, a food diary is a useful tool for keeping track of what you eat and what you drink during the day. It is a means to monitor eating habits personal and gain greater awareness of what you consume every day. But not only.

Being aware of the foods ingested can be helpful for those trying to lose weightas it helps create clear patterns that can be useful for making changes to your diet by reducing calories consumed during meals.

Also can be used for identify any food allergies or intolerances, By noting the foods eaten and any sensations of discomfort you can understand if there are potentially allergenic foods. And then the food diary helps to monitor theintake of specific nutrientsas well as having a complete overview of your eating habits.

In short, a food diary helps you keep track of possible nutritional deficiencies or excesses and this awareness can help to do so more suitable food choices to your health condition and more balanced, to feel good and fit.

It is important to keep a food diary write down everything you consume during the day, indicating the names of foods or drinks, portions, times. And also the time when the meal was made. That is, whether at breakfast, as a snack, at lunch, as a snack, at dinner, before going to bed, etc.

Keeping a food diary is very simple, all you need is a diary or a notepad. But you can also write down the information on a spreadsheet or use an app to download on your phone.