FOOD: Less fat, the other big resolution of the year?

Studies estimate that

people in rich countries get nearly 40% of their calories from fat.

The authors specify here that if a little fat is necessary in the diet, these fatty acids should not exceed 10 to 15% of daily intake.

The study stands out from previous research carried out on the effects of a high-fat diet, in that it reproduces in mice these types of Western diets rich in saturated fats: the model animals were fed with 3 different diets over a period of 24 weeks, in which at least 40% of calories came from fat. At the end of these 24 weeks, the researchers examined not only the microbiome, but also the genetic changes occurring in different parts of the intestine. The 3 regimes were as follows:

a diet based on saturated fats from coconut oil,

a diet based on monounsaturated fat from modified soybean oil,

a diet based on polyunsaturated fats from unmodified soybean oil.

The analysis notes that compared to a control diet low in fatty acids,

all 3 groups show changes in gene expression, the process that transforms genetic information into proteins;

a diet rich in fats, even from a plant, also induces this type of changes;

major changes in genes linked to fat metabolism and the composition of intestinal bacteria: for example, researchers are observing an increase in pathogenic E. coli and a suppression of Bacteroides, a family of bacteria that helps protect the body against pathogens;

modifications in genes regulating susceptibility to infectious diseases: i.e., a reduction in certain pattern recognition genes, which normally recognize infectious bacteria;

cytokine signaling genes that normally contribute to the control of inflammation are also reduced;

in other words, these diets alter the genes of the host’s immune system and also create an environment conducive to the growth of harmful intestinal bacteria;

these 3 high-fat diets increase the expression of ACE2 and other proteins used by the COVID virus’s spike proteins to enter and infect the body;

These 3 high-fat diets increase stem cells in the colon which can be a precursor to cancer.

What about soybean oil? The same team had previously researched the link between soybean oil and obesity and diabetes, 2 now well-documented major risk factors for COVID. New research reveals that:

the negative changes observed in the microbiome appeared more pronounced in mice fed a soybean oil diet.

Note, in 2015, the team showed that soybean oil induces obesity, diabetes, insulin resistance and fatty liver in mice. In 2020, the team showed that the same oil could also affect genes in the brain linked to diseases like autism, Alzheimer’s, anxiety and depression.

the authors clarify that these effects apply only to soybean oil and not to other soy products, tofu, or soy itself.

What about coconut oil? In terms of potency of effects on gene expression, coconut oil induced the greatest number of changes, followed by unmodified soybean oil. The differences between the 2 soybean oils suggest that polyunsaturated fatty acids present in unmodified soybean oil, primarily linoleic acid, play a role in altering gene expression.

While humans and mice share 97.5% of their functional DNA, although these results must be validated in humans, they are concerning, as the prevalence of high-fat diets continues to increase around the world and soybean oil is one of the most consumed oils in many countries, including the United States, Brazil, China and India.