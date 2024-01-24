#Foods #depression #list

Foods for depression: list of the best

There are certain foods that are considered helpful for depression due to their nutritional composition and their potential effects on mood. Potentially helpful foods include:

1. Fisch

Fatty fish such as salmon, mackerel and sardines are rich in Omega-3 fatty acids, which have anti-inflammatory properties and can support brain function, which in turn can prevent the development of depression and alleviate existing symptoms. Because: Chronic inflammation in the body can increase the risk of depression.

2. Nuts and seeds

Nuts and seeds such as walnuts, flaxseeds and chia seeds also contain Omega-3 fatty acids. In addition, they are rich in Magnesium and Vitamin E, which are important for brain function and can improve mood. Therefore, a lack of magnesium can also cause mood swings and depression. Many nuts also provide us with nutrition Tryptophan, an amino acid that is converted in the body into serotonin, which is responsible for regulating mood. Nuts and seeds also contain Vitamin B6, which is important for the production of neurotransmitters in the brain. Vitamin B6 deficiency has been linked to depressive symptoms.

3. Legumes

Legumes such as lentils or beans are a good source of plant-based protein. Proteins are important for the production of neurotransmitters in the brain, including the mood-regulating serotonin. In addition, legumes are abundant fiber, through which blood sugar levels are better regulated, which in turn can have a positive effect on mood. Lenses and the like also provide us with Folic acid, which is important for the production of neurotransmitters. A deficiency in folic acid has been linked to depressive moods.

4. Berries

Berries like raspberries or blueberries are rich in Antioxidants such as anthocyanins and flavonoids. These antioxidants protect cells in the brain from oxidative stress and inflammation, which are linked to the development of depression. On top of that, they are rich in fiber as well as Vitamin Cwhich is also involved in the production of neurotransmitters

5. Green leafy vegetables

Green leafy vegetables such as spinach, kale and broccoli contain many health-promoting nutrients, which is why regular consumption is recommended. This can also help prevent depression because it is found in green leafy vegetables Folic acid, Magnesium and Vitamin C are included. As already mentioned, These are important for brain function and mood regulation.

6. Whole grains

Include whole grains such as oatmeal, quinoa and whole wheat bread fiber and complex carbohydrates, which keep blood sugar levels stable and contribute to energy supply, which can have a positive effect on mood. Whole grain products also provide us with nutrition B vitamins and Magnesium.

7. Fermented foods

Yogurt, kefir, and sauerkraut are rich in probiotic bacteria that have been shown to promote intestinal health. The intestines and the brain are about the so-called Gut-brain axis closely related to each other. Therefore, healthy intestinal flora and good digestion can have a positive impact on mental health.

