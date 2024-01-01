Foods that increase the feeling of comfort and relaxation during the menstrual cycle

#Foods #increase #feeling #comfort #relaxation #menstrual #cycle

The menstrual cycle requires following a specific diet, in order to alleviate the pain and symptoms that occur due to the hormonal changes that occur during the menstrual cycle. Therefore, it is necessary to eat healthy foods rich in important nutrients such as vitamins, protein, fiber, and water.

What is the best food for menstruation?

There are a group of healthy foods that are preferable to eat during the menstrual cycle, including:

1- Foods rich in iron

Iron is an important mineral that helps produce red blood cells, transport oxygen throughout the body, and increase energy. Blood loss during menstruation can lead to low iron levels, leading to low energy and feelings of fatigue.

The amount of blood lost during the menstrual cycle must be compensated by eating foods rich in iron, such as chicken, fish, beans, and lentils.

2- Foods rich in fiber

Fiber is an important food source that should be consumed during the menstrual cycle, as foods rich in fiber eliminate toxins and relieve fluid retention in the body due to menstruation.

It also helps balance hormones, which reduces mood swings, better controls weight, and improves sleep. These foods include flax seeds, oats, whole grains, and avocados.

3- Foods rich in magnesium

Foods containing magnesium help relieve menstrual pain, relieve headaches, cramps, and difficulty sleeping. These foods include tofu, dark vegetables, nuts, salmon, and bananas.

4- Foods rich in vitamin C

Vitamin C is an antioxidant vitamin, which strengthens the immune system, helps heal wounds, and renew cells in the skin. In addition, vitamin C helps absorb iron better and works to enhance energy. Foods rich in magnesium include citrus fruits, pineapple, and strawberries. Leafy vegetables, green peppers, and broccoli.

5- Fruits and vegetables

Water-rich foods, such as fruits and vegetables, help the body stay hydrated and reduce cravings for sugar. They are also rich in iron, zinc, iodine, and magnesium. Fruits and vegetables that can be eaten during menstruation include watermelon, beets, grapes, cucumbers, and turnips. And spinach.

6- Foods rich in probiotics

Foods that contain a high percentage of probiotics are considered useful foods during the menstrual cycle because they help with digestion, detoxification, fighting inflammation, improving mood by supporting the digestive system, and promoting general health. These foods include yogurt, garlic, oats, and sauerkraut.

Foods to avoid during menstruation

There are many foods that are recommended to avoid during the menstrual cycle, including:

Salty food: Eating salt leads to fluid retention in the body and increases bloating and cramps.

Foods rich in sugars: Eating a lot of sugar can cause mood swings, and may lead to a sudden increase and decrease in energy, so sugar should be consumed in moderation in order to control the mood and not gain weight.

Spicy foods: Eating hot and spicy foods during menstruation can cause stomach upset resulting in diarrhea, nausea, and pain.

Red meat and fatty foods: Red meat and fatty foods are high in prostaglandins, which can increase menstrual cramps, cause constipation and slow digestion.

Foods that cause gas and bloating: Some foods, such as Brussels sprouts and cauliflower, can contribute to bloating and gas during menstruation.

Baked goods made from white flour: It is recommended to avoid baked goods, pastries and pasta that contain white flour during menstruation. Because it can lead to digestive disorders and stomach problems such as constipation and flatulence.

Important tips during menstruation

These are some important tips that can be followed during menstruation:

Choose foods rich in important nutrients such as protein, fiber, and iron.

Avoid drinks that contain caffeine, such as tea and coffee, as they may affect iron absorption and constrict blood vessels, and may sometimes cause headaches and diarrhea.

It is recommended to drink large amounts of water; Because it does not contain calories.

Stay away from drinks that contain sugar to prevent dehydration that may occur during menstruation.

