Footage: Russia carried out a brutal air attack against Ukraine at night, they shot everything indiscriminately

According to Ihnat hypersonic, ballistic and cruise missiles were also deployed the Russians against Ukraine, including the H-22 anti-ship missile, which is particularly difficult to intercept.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi Ukrainian president shared a video of the scene of one of the attacks on Twitter.

A maternity ward, educational facilities, a shopping mall, multi-storey residential buildings and private houses, a commercial warehouse and a car park. Kyiv, Lviv, Odessa, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Zaporizhia and other cities. Today, Russia has deployed almost every type of weapon it has in its arsenal: Kinzals, S-300s, cruise missiles and drones. Strategic bombers fired H–101/H–505 missiles. In total, about 110 missiles were fired against Ukraine, most of which we shot down

Zelensky wrote.

A Kyiv several people were injured in the attacks. Vitali Klitschko according to the mayor, a subway station used as a shelter was also hit.

in the second largest city of Ukraine, Archivethere were a total of 22 Russian airstrikes that night, hitting a hospital, residential buildings and an industrial facility. One person died, eight were injured.

Odessain an apartment building, two people died and 15 were injured, including 2 children.

Dnyipro a maternity hospital and a shopping center in his city were hit, killing four people and injuring more than a dozen.

The big city in western Ukraine, Lvivit was attacked by the Russians with drones at night.

Cover image: Piled buildings damaged by a Russian drone attack in Odessa on December 27, 2023. MTI/EPA/IGOR TKACHENKO

More Interesting News