Footage shows futuristic Call of Duty game from 2010 – Gaming – .Geeks

Footage of an old futuristic Call of Duty game has surfaced. The game is said to have been in development at Neversoft around 2010. The leaked video shows a mission taking place on the moon’s surface where there is less gravity.

The footage was shared by X user John H. The viewer sees how a mission of a game, called NX1, is started and takes place on the moon’s surface. Another X user, Brain Bright, has confirmed that the images are real. According to the man, it is a futuristic Call of Duty game that was in development at Neversoft around 2010. That development studio was known for its Guitar Hero games, but according to Bright, it was then busy developing this shooter.

Bright said he was part of the development team. He told X that the game ultimately did not materialize because Activision had chosen to release Call of Duty: Ghosts. That game was released in 2013. Neversoft had reportedly already completed at least two campaign missions and some multiplayer elements had also been developed.