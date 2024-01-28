Footage shows futuristic Call of Duty game from 2010 – Gaming – .Geeks

#Footage #shows #futuristic #Call #Duty #game #Gaming #.Geeks

Footage of an old futuristic Call of Duty game has surfaced. The game is said to have been in development at Neversoft around 2010. The leaked video shows a mission taking place on the moon’s surface where there is less gravity.

The footage was shared by X user John H. The viewer sees how a mission of a game, called NX1, is started and takes place on the moon’s surface. Another X user, Brain Bright, has confirmed that the images are real. According to the man, it is a futuristic Call of Duty game that was in development at Neversoft around 2010. That development studio was known for its Guitar Hero games, but according to Bright, it was then busy developing this shooter.

Bright said he was part of the development team. He told X that the game ultimately did not materialize because Activision had chosen to release Call of Duty: Ghosts. That game was released in 2013. Neversoft had reportedly already completed at least two campaign missions and some multiplayer elements had also been developed.

Also Read:  Tech: There could be a black hole in the Sun's core, and that could explain a lot

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

For 8 hours… water was cut off from 10 areas in Cairo
For 8 hours… water was cut off from 10 areas in Cairo
Posted on
In memoriam | There was still so much music in it, but suddenly Werner from Assen had finished playing. He was 58 years old
In memoriam | There was still so much music in it, but suddenly Werner from Assen had finished playing. He was 58 years old
Posted on
Fem van Empel quickly puts Vas and Brand in a sprint after an exciting WB cross in Hoogerheide
Fem van Empel quickly puts Vas and Brand in a sprint after an exciting WB cross in Hoogerheide
Posted on
What are pancreatic enzymes and what are the drugs Fedez needs for?
What are pancreatic enzymes and what are the drugs Fedez needs for?
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video War world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News