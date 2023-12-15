FOOTBALL – AFRICAN SCHOOL CHAMPIONSHIP

The Malagasy flag bearers (green) were no match for the Namibians

The Malagasy flag bearers recorded no victory yesterday at the African school championship in the Cosafa zone in Zimbabwe. Madagascar will play four matches this Friday.

No victory. The Malagasy teams had a difficult start yesterday, during the first day of the second CAF African School Football Championship for the Cosafa (Council of Southern Africa football association) zone. The U15 men’s and women’s teams played a match each yesterday early afternoon on the grounds of Gateway High School in Harare, Zimbabwe. The girls were held to a goalless draw by the Namibians after twenty minutes on two occasions.

“The players were a little disorganized because it was their very first official match together on a natural turf, while they carried out their preparation on artificial turf at Carion. We did a one-hour training session the day before but the rain got in the way. This sudden change in climate has disrupted the physical condition of the children because it is a little cold here in rainy weather,” says coach Zo Razafintsalama. The South Africans were on display from the start of the tournament. In one direction, the girls of the rainbow nation defeated the Angolan selection by a score of fourteen to nothing. The South Africans also won 7 goals to 0 against the Angolans. The men’s team from the Big Island lost 0 to 2 to the Namibian team.

Only one ticket

The Malagasy teams will play two matches this Friday instead of three because Zambia, which is in their group, did not come. The boys and girls will play at the same time, at 9 a.m., against the Angolan teams, before facing the South Africans at noon. The matches against Zambia, scheduled for 3 p.m., are therefore canceled. “We are penalized by our small size, compared to large players from other countries. But our players say they are ready for the rest of the tournament,” underlines the coach. Mozambique and Malawi achieved a double each in Group A. The Mozambicans defeated the Eswatinians 2-0, while the girls dismissed the Eswatini team 2-1. The Malawians, for their part, humiliated the men’s and women’s teams hosts, respectively by a wide score of 4 to 0 and 3 to 0.

The group stage will end this afternoon. Only the highest ranked team per group qualifies for the finals scheduled for Saturday at 11 a.m. for the girls and at noon for the boys. The third place classification matches will take place at 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Only the champion and champion teams of the Cosafa zone qualify for the continental final phase in April.

Serge Rasanda

