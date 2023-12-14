FOOTBALL – AFRICAN SCHOOL CHAMPIONSHIP

The preselected only had two weeks to prepare for the Cosafa zonal tournament

Almost half of the preselected players will not be able to play in the Cosafa zone phase of the African school football championship in Zimbabwe, due to an anomaly in their files.

First participation turned upside down. The national teams for the African U15 school football championship, Cosafa zone, have been regrouping for two weeks. The Southern Africa zone phase will take place in Harare from December 14-16.

Ten teams will compete in the Zimbabwean capital. The draw was held on Saturday, and Madagascar, both men’s and women’s teams, were drawn into Group B with South Africa, Angola, Zambia and Namibia. The other group is made up of Zimbabwe, Malawi, Botswana, Eswatini and Mozambique. Only the best ranked nation per zone will qualify for the continental final phase in April.

The selectors had to make a reshuffle to establish the final lists due to an administrative problem, because several players were not able to correctly complete their files. One of the obstacles is that some children have not been able to provide parental authorization because their parents are separated. The technical staff had to call on other preselected players during the national championship. The latter only joined the group on Wednesday and Thursday, with very little time left to prepare.

Reshuffled teams

“We can’t do magic with the time we have left. Fortunately, the players we have just called up are not that bad… We must not miss this first participation,” reassures the boys’ coach, Yvon Nambinina Randrianarisoa.

“We devote our preparation to strengthening the defensive block, the sliding and the counter-attack, to placing and fixing the players in their respective positions,” he adds. In the end, twenty boys will make up the men’s team.

Six had to leave the group due to file anomalies.

On the girls’ side, fifteen players will travel to Harare, seven will not be able to make the trip for the same reason as that of the boys, and nine others have been requested.

Coach Zo Razafintsalama had to re-establish a new list. “We had to boost the morale of those who had withdrawn at the last moment, so that they would not be demotivated to play football. We have also made those who have just been called aware to defend the national colors as much as possible,” confides the coach. The Malagasy delegation will leave the country this Tuesday.

Serge Rasanda