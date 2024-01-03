Football agent for Ronaldo in Rostov: Currently in Russia it is possible for clubs to pay such transfers – BG football

#Football #agent #Ronaldo #Rostov #Russia #clubs #pay #transfers #football

Football agent Mircho Dimitrov, who is a specialist in deals on the Bulgaria-Russia axis, gave an interview to dsport and Darik radio.

“My information comes from you, from the media. I am in contact with Rostov-on-Don, with the entire management – there is such a thing. I am glad it will happen. After all, a football player from Bulgaria is going to Russia,” said Dimitrov regarding the possible transfer of Ronaldo from Levski to Rostov.

“I cannot comment on the finances, but a year or two ago Ali Sow was sold for more than 3 million. Currently in Russia it is possible for clubs to pay such transfers,” he said when asked about the transfer amount of 2 million, which the media in Russia assume that Levski will receive from Rostov.

“For me, what they write in the Bulgarian media is not the case. After the start of the war, the economy in Russia is on the rise. This is reflected, apart from the general political life, in sports. There are clubs that have not paid transfers, and now they pay, and serious ones at that.”

“It’s hard for me to tell you, since we don’t have such footballers at the moment. We have foreigners who would play in Russia. Especially for our Bulgarian footballers, I think it’s difficult to define someone. They didn’t look for me. How can they look for me like in 90% of our championship is played by foreigners. They ask me about the foreigners. There is interest in footballers from CSKA, Ludogorets and Levski. Bulgarian footballers are not looking,” he added.

“I started in 1999 with Georgi Peev in Dynamo Kyiv, who left his mark on Russian football. After him, Martin Kushev, Zahari Sirakov, Blagoi Georgiev, Georgi Milanov, Zdavko Lazarov. They are many and I am proud that these footballers played there, that they came back with good finances, started families and live well. There are many footballers who played in Russia. Not a single one has disappointed me and the management of the clubs. No one has been sent back to Bulgaria, as often happens from Europe. ”

“I have always thought that we have good coaches. We have good young coaches. In Bulgaria, I have always thought that we have – football players and coaches are born,” added Dimitrov.

Dsport news also on Facebook, Viber, YouTube, TikTok and Instagram!

The Dsport Mobile App is now here – download for Android and iOS