Football animal Jonas Van Wonterghem races through the Golden Quiz with an impressive 40 out of 40: “I had to guess the winner with the biggest feet” | The Golden Shoe

“This comes as a surprise.” An impressive 40 out of 40 in the first two rounds. The only one out of more than 4,000 participants. Jonas Van Wonterghem races through our Golden Quiz. “Yet I also did not know all the answers based solely on ready knowledge.” Will you dethrone him in the coming days in the battle for a duo ticket for the Golden Shoe Gala?

The Golden Shoe is in its 70th year. An anniversary edition and we celebrate it at HLN with, among other things, a Golden Quiz, with which we look for the Belgian with the best knowledge about the past and present of the most important individual award in Belgian football. Grand prize: a duo ticket for the gala evening on Thursday, January 18.

In pole position for the main bird: Jonas Van Wonterghem from Deinze, the prototype of a football animal. “I spend all my free time on football, where I work as an auditor at Double Pass and am also active as a scout. Moreover, I have several years of experience as a trainer. I also watch a lot of matches from the Jupiler Pro League and sometimes even from the Challenger Pro League.”

Nevertheless, first place in the Golden Quiz comes as a surprise. “Some questions I really didn’t know due to ready knowledge, such as the winner with the biggest feet, or where the players went after the presentation of the 50th edition. But then it just comes down to thinking a bit logically and hoping it’s not a trick question.”

When asked about his impressive ready knowledge about the Golden Shoe, Jonas cites a combination of different factors. Although his preparation seems to be on a solid basis. “Since it takes place at home, I use reminders. So I printed out all the top 3 of each year, indicating the club, nationality, and some unique aspects of that specific year.”

“I also looked up some statistics myself, such as the largest and smallest wins, the team with the most wins, the different positions and the top scorers from each year. I regularly listen to podcasts from former players, where there is often a standard section dedicated to the Golden Boot with various statistics.”

The fervent supporter of Eden Hazard hopes to attend the Golden Shoe Gala through the Golden Quiz. To achieve this, he must continue to score in the third round and the super round, which will be online tomorrow. “I haven’t decided yet who I would bring with me, for now I mainly consider it a game. But at this time of year the Golden Shoe is of course the number one topic of discussion in the workplace.”

Who are Jonas Van Wonterghem’s favorites for the Golden Shoe?

• Promise of the year: “Without a doubt Arthur Vermeeren.”

• Goalkeeper of the Year: “A difficult one. Simon Mignolet and Jean Butez are having a bad season. That’s why I might go for Anthony Moris.”

• Trainer of the year: “I’m not really a fan, but… Hein Vanhaezebrouck.”

• Best Belgian abroad: “Loïs Openda, especially if I take the number of matches played into account. Purely in terms of quality, Jérémy Doku is perhaps the greatest Belgian talent ever.”

• Golden Boot (women): “This is where I place my joker. I have not seen a single match live so it is difficult to judge.”

• Golden Boot (men): “Every year I hope that the Golden Boot is awarded to a young Belgian player who received his youth training in Belgium. My preference therefore goes to Arthur Vermeeren, although I think the honor this year goes to Toby Alderweireld. Partly because of his past and the crucial goal that gave Antwerp the title. I also think of the players of Union Saint-Gilloise. I’ve seen them play a few times, but I don’t see any player who has consistently performed at a top level throughout both halves of the season.”

