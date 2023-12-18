FOOTBALL – ANTANANARIVO GRAND TOURNAMENT

Doddy, author of the only goal in the Elgeco Plus victory

Three OPL clubs, namely Disciples FC, Ajesaia and Elgeco Plus as well as another in regional D1 validated their ticket for the semi-finals on Saturday at the By-Pass stadium.

The ace square formed. The clubs qualified for the semi-finals of the Antananarivo Grand Tournament are known after this weekend’s quarter-finals at the By-Pass. At the end of the suspense, Elgeco Plus eliminated in overtime on their CFFA lawn with a score of 1 to 0, from a penalty converted by Doddy (114th). The Andoharanofotsy goalkeeper fouled Liva in the area. The goalkeeper, Mika threw himself in the right direction but Doddy’s shot was very powerful.

Neck to neck, the two teams each missed quite a few opportunities, to name only Doddy’s attempt for the By-Pass team and Eliot’s for CFFA. The two sides separated with a goalless draw at the end of regulation time. They had to go into overtime and luck shifted to the side of the host club.

Revenge

“We were back to back in the first half. I made replacements from which the CFFA was able to benefit. Fortunately we have experienced defenders,” mentioned coach Andry Hidecoeur Henintsaoanarivo, former Uscafoot coach.

In yesterday’s first match, Ajesaia took his revenge against FC Rouge. Antaninkatsaka’s team dominated the first half but missed many chances. Ajesaia beat the club in regional D1 by 1 to 0, a goal scored by striker Feno from the penalty spot (68th) following a foul by the goalkeeper who raised his foot too high when catching the ball. Back to basics, the Fosa Juniors FC player joined Ajesaia and has already played three GTA matches so far. The Reds have already surprised Ajesaia during the first day of the group stage (0-3). “The most important thing is to get the victory being a knockout match. We were unable to apply our game design because we are in the process of testing new players, 60% of whom are young people,” underlined Ajesaia coach, Njaka Razafimahatratra.

One of the two matches on Saturday was an affair between Pro League clubs. Disciples FC continued their flawless performance and won 3-0 against Cosfa, thanks to Armando’s double and a goal from Tsila. And the only intruder club in the top 4 is the US Pro. This one sided with a large score of 5 to 0 Disciples FC Espoir. As in the quarters, a draw will determine the schedule for the semi-finals scheduled to be held on January 7. The final will take place a week later, on January 14.

Serge Rasanda