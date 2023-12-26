FOOTBALL – ANTANANARIVO GRAND TOURNAMENT

Elegco Plus (black) will host the US Pro on its lawn in the semi-finals

The schedule for the semi-finals of the Grand Tournament of Antananarivo (GTA) was known after Friday’s draw in Andoharanofotsy. The two Final Four matches will take place on Sunday, January 7, at the Elgeco Plus stadium at the By-pass. The only survivor of the regional D1 clubs, US Pro will face Elgeco Plus in its garden at 12:30 p.m., followed by the clash between two Pro League teams, Ajesaia and Disciples FC.

The first match will see the confrontation between the two teams who have had a faultless run since the start of the tournament. US Pro, who defeated Disciples FC Espoir in the quarter-finals, will challenge Elgeco Plus, defeater of the CFFA. The two camps met last year in the quarter-final of the Madagascar Cup, at the end of which the By-pass team won by 1 to 2. The D1 club had however led, 1 to 0.

US Pro, created in 2018, takes its preparation for the match against Elgeco Plus seriously. “We are going to participate in a competition in Fianarantsoa, ​​during the end-of-year holiday period, and play against Zanakala FC on December 26,” confides Levy-Tolojanahary Rakotoarivony, general secretary of the club.

Revenge

US Pro was in close collaboration with Uscafoot, for a few seasons supplying young players. “We ended the collaboration not long ago and we intend to take over five Uscafoot players, to be finalized during the transfer window. These players have already strengthened us in GTA,” he continues.

Raux Auguste, Elgeco Plus coach, underlines: “US Pro is a team not to be underestimated. It is reinforced by Uscafoot players. These elements demonstrated cohesion during the tournament (…) Like all the other clubs qualified in the semi-finals, we too are aiming for the trophy and the bonus in order to get the new season off to a good start.”

The second semi-final will be played between two OPL clubs, Ajesaia and Disciples FC. The latter was the favorite of group A, and was the defeater of Cosfa in the quarterfinals (3-0). It will also be an opportunity for the Vakinankaratra club to take revenge. The Antaninkatsaka team has, on several occasions, dominated in official matches as well as in friendly matches.

“We continue to prepare tirelessly. We are in the testing phase of new players for the OPL, in addition to the quest for the trophy. Only thirteen players from the previous season are currently retained, while our objective is to have a large squad of thirty players before starting the OPL,” specifies Ajesaia coach, Seth Ramiandrasoa.

The GTA semi-finals promise to be electric. The final is scheduled a week later, on January 14.

Serge Rasanda