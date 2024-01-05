FOOTBALL – ANTANANARIVO GRAND TOURNAMENT

Elgeco Plus will host US Pro in the semi-finals on Sunday on its lawn

The semi-finals of the Antananarivo Grand Tournament will take place on Sunday at By Pass. Elgeco Plus will host US Pro, and Ajesaia will face Disciples FC.

The holidays are over. Competitions resume for the four teams qualified for the semi-finals of the Antananarivo Grand Tournament. Initiated by the Analamanga football league, this off-season competition, which serves as preparation for the new season, was launched in November.

The matches will be played this Sunday, at the Elgeco Plus stadium at the By pass. The duel between the only D1 Regional club to survive the tournament, US Pro, and Elgeco Plus, which will play in its garden, opens the ball at 12:30 p.m. The second meeting will be a clash between two Pro League clubs, Ajesaia and Disciples FC. This match is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

In the quarter-finals in mid-December, US Pro defeated Disciples FC Espoir, and Elgeco Plus, for its part, eliminated CFFA. For its part, Disciples FC of Vakinankaratra dismissed Cosfa in Final 8, and the Ajesaia team, for its part, made up for it against FC Rouge.

The first semi-final will be an opportunity for US Pro to beat the By pass club.

Revenge

The two teams met last year, in the quarter-finals of the Madagascar Cup at the end of which the OPL club won by 1 to 2. Since the start of the tournament, US Pro has been reinforced by players of Uscafoot. This club in Regional D1 continued, tirelessly, its preparation during the holidays. He took part in a tournament in Fianarantsoa, ​​between Christmas and the end of the year.

Concerning the second clash of the semi-finals, Disciples FC is one of the favorite teams of the tournament, having completed a faultless run since the group stage. The Antsirabe team will also have the opportunity to launch a challenge against Ajesaia who had dominated them in recent years, in official matches as well as in friendly matches. The Antaninkatsaka club, made up mainly of young players, has for several weeks been testing those who will join the training for the next Orange Pro League.

Serge Rasanda

