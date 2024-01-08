FOOTBALL – ANTANANARIVO GRAND TOURNAMENT

Tigana (white) author of the winning goal for the US Pro in overtime.

Elgeco less efficient. The semi-finals of the Grand Tournament of Antananarivo (GTA) were held on Sunday at the Elgeco Plus stadium in By Pass. US Pro and Disciples FC have validated their ticket for the final of this preparation tournament for the new season, organized by the Analamanga football league.

US Pro, which plays in league 1 in Analamanga, creates a surprise by taking its revenge on Elgeco Plus. This club thus continues its adventure towards the top of the GTA. Impressive performance, after having swept Disciples FC Espoir in the quarters, US Pro corrected Elgeco Plus and eliminated it at the end of the suspense in overtime, with a score of 4 to 3. The two teams separated at 3 all, at the end of regulation time. Without pressure, US Pro led 2 to 0 in the first period, goals from Fitahiana (10th) and Kante from a penalty (31st).

The By Pass club equalized before the break, achievements by Barea Chan, Doddy (36th) and Bonard (41st). The two teams were neck and neck after returning from the locker room. Henintsoa aka “Tsonanah” offered the US Pro a third goal (64th) and Liva once again equalized shortly before the final whistle (87th). It was necessary to extend it.

The host team dominated the decisive thirty minutes, but could not capitalize on the chances. Fielding seven former Uscafoot players, US Pro also had rare chances, but failed to finish. It was only in the 113th minute that Tigana scored the winning goal, taking advantage of the exit of the Elgeco Plus goalkeeper (4-3). “Our players are still young and often lack concentration. This is the reason for these relaxations during the match,” underlines the US Pro coach, Andry Randrianandrasana.

“We are short of staff, certain executives like Datsiry and Jean Yves were not there. So, we had to adapt our training. I also noticed hesitations in the defensive line,” explains the provisional coach of Elgeco Plus, Andry Hildecoeur, still coach of Uscafoot.

In the second semi-final, Disciples FC beat Ajesaia 5-2. The Antaninkatsaka team opened the scoring in the second minute, signed by Niasa. More organized, the Vakinankaratra club led, 2 to 1, at the break, goals scored by Tsila (9th) and Dahery (19th). DFC widened the gap after returning from the locker room, the work of Messi (53rd) and Armando who scored the KO goal from a penalty (64th). Barea Tsiry’s goal in the 73rd minute was no longer enough to save his team. The final duel between US Pro and Disciples FC will take place on Sunday January 14, still at By Pass. The winner will receive the colossal bonus of two million ariary.

Serge Rasanda