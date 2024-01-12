FOOTBALL – ANTANANARIVO GRAND TOURNAMENT

US Pro (white) eliminated Elgeco Plus in the GTA semi-finals.

The final duel of the Antananarivo Grand Tournament between US Pro, regional 1 club, and Disciples FC OPL will be held on Sunday at the Elgeco Plus stadium. The winner will win the bonus of twenty million ariary.

The winner will receive a bonus of twenty million ariary. US Pro, a regional D1 club, will face Disciples FC, a Pro League team, in the final of the Antananarivo Grand Tournament. The duel will take place on Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Elgeco Plus stadium at the By-Pass. These two teams have each had a faultless run since the start of the competition in November. US Pro created a surprise during the tournament by eliminating three clubs from the Pro League so far. This club humiliated Elgeco Plus, winner of the Madagascar Cup, in the semi-finals on its lawn with a score of 4 to 3 after having sharply dismissed Disciples FC Espoir in the quarters by 5 to 0. In the group phase, US Pro defeated Cosfa (2-1) before winning 1-0 against Mama FC then with a wide score of 5-1 against the Blue Shark.

“We did intensive preparation even during the holidays and the work paid off in the semi-final. We are going to face another OPL club and it is not going to be easy. We will do our best and we will see,” said Andry Randrianandrasana, US Pro coach. This club is made up of young players reinforced by seven former members of Uscafoot.

Disciples FC, the only Pro League club to survive the tournament, eliminated Ajesaia by 5-2 in the semi-finals after their great 3-0 victory against Cosfa in the quarter-finals. In the group stage, Vakinankaratra’s team dismissed AS Sainte-Anne (2-1), then CFFA, national champion in 2022 (2-1) and Toulon AC (4-0). “We continued our usual training this week as this tournament serves as our preparation for the next season of the PFL (Pure Play Football League). Our opponent is a young team which created a surprise, that is to say not to be underestimated,” underlined the DFC coach, Mamisoa Razafindrakoto, former captain of the Madagascar Scorpions.

Disciples FC is, during this tournament, testing new players, 10% of whom are young people. “The objective is 80% achieved. In addition, there is the surprise created by the US Pro. We will try to improve and expand the competition in the next edition. It was also an opportunity for the coaches of the national team and clubs to detect new elements,” confided Henintsoa Rakotoarimanana, president of the Analamanga football league, initiator of the tournament. The final will be preceded by the friendly match reserved for those over 50, the team formed by the leaders of the federation, the CFEM and the leagues against sports journalists.

Serge Rasanda