FOOTBALL – ANTANANARIVO GRAND TOURNAMENT

Disciples FC raises the giant check for 20 million Ariary.

A hotly contested final. Disciples FC won painfully by 5 to 3 on penalties against the US Pro and won a big prize pool.

Victory at the end of the suspense. Back to back, the OPL club, Disciples FC (DFC) was only able to dispose of the US Pro, regional 1 team, in the last penalty shootout in the final of the Antananarivo Grand Tournament, yesterday, at the Egleco Plus stadium at the By-Pass. DFC thus wins the giant check for 20 million Ariary. The two camps separated everywhere at the end of regulation time and until the end of extra time. The US Pro led 1-0 in the first period, goal scored by Ezra (31st). Uscafoot player Cocklin escaped in the middle; then served to Lucas who was able to eliminate the Vakinankaratra doorman. Ezra only pushed the ball which was already heading towards the cage.

The Antsirabeans dominated the situation but for their part, the elements of the US Pro apparently resisted and reacted with rapid counterattacks. The quarter-finalist club of the previous edition of the OPL did everything to get back on track but missed a lot of opportunities. Among others, Dahery’s long shot which grazed the post (32nd). The same Dahery, well served by Tendry on the right side, missed the finish alone against the goalkeeper Lova (34th). Returning from the locker room, Disciples FC scored the equalizer from the first attack, scored with a header by Ludovic (46th).

Resistant

The opportunities kept coming for DFC. Dahery’s powerful left-footed shot went just wide of the post (51st). Tendry, the Barea player, made a well-balanced cross to Dahery who headed the ball with his head. The ball bounced and flew over the crossbar (56th). Three minutes from the end, Tendry took advantage of the exit of the US pro goalkeeper but the ball grazed the opposite post (87th). Injured before the end of extra time, Lova was replaced by his second, Aina. The score remained unchanged until the end of thirty minutes of overtime. “We had difficulty imposing our game at the start of the match. Which made it difficult for us to get back to the score,” underlined Mamisoa Razafindrakoto, coach of Disciples FC. This Antsirabe club secured its five shots in the penalty shootout.

The three Barea Chan, Tendry, Ando and Tantely all scored while the third US Pro shooter, Fitahina missed his. The two other DFC shooters subsequently secured their shots, namely Tsila and Tino. “Our players did not deserve anything. They gave the best of themselves. We did not make many changes because we expected our holders to follow the instructions. We noticed a relaxation after the equalizer but we rebelled until the end,” mentioned Andrisoa Olivier Randrianandrasana, US Pro coach. The president of the Analamanga league promised to systematically organize this inter-season tournament every year, to improve it and increase the number of participants.

Serge Rasanda